Barcelona secured a much-needed victory over Osasuna in their previous game to keep their slim hopes of defending their league title alive. They next face Alaves in an away tie, where a win will help them leapfrog Atletico Madrid to the third spot albeit temporarily. It has not been the best of campaigns for the Catalonians and out going manager Xavi will hope to bring in some stability towards the end of his tenure. Opponents Alaves are looking for their fourth win on the bounce which makes this game special. They will be tough nuts to crack particularly in their own backyard. Alaves versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 11:00 PM.

Andoni Gorosabel picked up a yellow card in the last match which means he is suspended for this contest for Alaves. Injury has ruled out Aleksandar Sedlar from the contest and it is another blow for the hosts. Ruben Duarte and Rafa Marin as the center-back pairing will need to be at their best in order to stop the Barcelona attackers from having a field day. Samu Omorodion in attack could cut a frustrated figure with his side not dominating possession.

Ferran Torres became the latest player to join the treatment table for Barcelona with the likes of Joao Felix, Sergi Roberto, Raphinha, Gavi, Marcos Alonso, and Alejandro Balde also sidelined. Robert Lewandowski leads the attack for the visitors while Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez get an opportunity on the wings. Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan are creative players in midfield and they will try and unlock the stubborn Alaves defensive unit from the onset.

When is Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona are set to visit Alaves in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, February 3. The La Liga match will be played at Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain and it will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Alaves vs Barcelona, on Sports18 Network TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Alaves vs Barcelona football match on the JioCinema app and website. Barcelona will be tested in this game but they should come away with crucial three points.

