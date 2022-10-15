Panaji (Goa) [India], October 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): SKF India, the leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services, extends its partnership with Vasco Sports Club for the second consecutive year for the 12th edition of Goa River Marathon to be held at Chicalim, Vasco-da-Gama on Sunday, December 11, 2022. With the theme "Women Run the World", the SKF Goa River Marathon aims to promote the importance of social inclusion and open the running community for all.

The event will start and finish at the Chicalim panchayat grounds and would be held in three competitive categories of 42 km (full marathon), 21 km (half marathon) and the 10 km race. Participants can also choose to be a part of the 5 km fun run. Runners can register for the 'SKF Goa River Marathon' on the website: www.skfgoarivermarathon.com.

Nitin Bandekar, President, Vasco Sports Club said, "We are excited to work with SKF India as our title partner for the second consecutive year. This year we have launched the theme of "Women Run the World" to promote the importance of social inclusion and welcome female runners and walkers of all ages from across the country. We are offering a 30 per cent discount for every woman registrant and for the first time, the prize money for both women and men runners will be equal starting from this year. Together with SKF India, we are looking forward to providing an enriching experience to our running community and continue to strengthen the legacy of this event as one of the most celebrated sporting events in India."

Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd said, "We are honoured and excited to once again support the Goa River Marathon as title sponsors. The theme - "Women Run the World" is a wonderful opportunity to promote social inclusion and attract diverse participants into the sports of running. At SKF, inclusivity is deeply embedded in the way we operate, and we remain committed to driving positive change towards creating a diverse and inclusive culture. As we return to the most picturesque and oldest marathons in the country, we look forward to celebrate the joy of running and the power of the human spirit this year as well."

Rakesh Unny, Secretary, Vasco Sports Club said, "The SKF Goa River Marathon is considered amongst the toughest marathon courses in the country and showcases Goa's scenic landscape. Under the theme of 'Women Run the World', we will look forward to contributing to create a more equitable and inclusive running industry."

Anu Acharya, CEO, Mapmygenome, Associate Sponsor said, "SKF-GRM is one of the major marathon events in India and our collaboration with them reinterprets fitness and diet regimes commonly used in marathons."

Kamala Prasad, Director, Venture Builders, Associate Sponsor said, "Goa River Marathon is one of the most popular marathons in India. Having athletes running along-side the scenic Zuari river makes it a unique race."

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81 732 million and the number of employees was 42,602. www.skf.com/in.

The Vasco Sports Club was founded in the year 1951 and has been fielding a strong, football team in national and local tournaments for the last seven decades. The club began organising the popular, SKF Goa River Marathon 12 years ago. Today, the SKF-GRM is one of the most popular marathons in India and has an AIMS-certified route which runs alongside the picturesque, Zuari river. The SKF-GRM is also ranked as one of the 10 great marathons in the world by National Geographic Traveller.

