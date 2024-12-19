SpringPad is coming with the Stock Market Using AI workshop in 2025, promising a return of 30% or more on investments

Silchar (Assam) [India], December 19: SpringPad is coming with its Stock Market Using AI workshop in 2025. If you are having trouble with stock market decisions, then this workshop might be the right choice for you. Using AI can make stock trading more efficient.

From automating your investments to picking the most profitable strategies, the 'Stock Market using AI workshop' brushes up on your financial know-how and teaches some innovative tricks to navigate the stock market better. This includes decoding P/L and Balance sheets, analyzing the market, making risk-free trades, identifying breakout stock, and more.

"Dream. Learn. Succeed" is the message given by SpringPad's Founder Pratik Chakraborty, "Give wings to your financial goals & aspirations by upskilling yourself through our Wealth Creation & Management Programs."

With the help of AI tools and prompts, SpringPad will teach you how to maximize your returns with automated investments. Spanning 2 days, this workshop will teach the tips and tricks involved in AI powered stock trading and investment techniques.

Mentors Pratik Chakrabarty and Rahul Chandra will demonstrate how to use the PEAK framework for better strategies, quick market analysis, precision trading, identifying stocks with multibagger potential, and more. Attendees will be taught how to test trading strategies with AI and conduct algorithm-based trading.

In terms of Investment Techniques, attendees will be taught small and microcap investing. Using AI in stock market analysis to identify the best opportunities, decode financial analysis, and create tailored strategies, attendees can make the most of their investments.

"SpringPad is always there to impart financial literacy to ensure that people take charge of their personal finance." The SpringPad Team.

About SpringPad

Financial knowledge is common but financial literacy is not, and we at SpringPad aim to remedy this. Catering to all individuals with an interest in wealth creation and stock markets, SpringPad believes in the importance of financial literacy. To ensure that people can make smart financial decisions, SpringPad provides meticulously crafted training programs.

Contact Us:

Website: https://springpad.in/

Email: support@springpad.in

Call: +91 91473 62805

Address: House No - 35/A, Narsing Road West, Ambicapatty, Ambicapur Pt I, Silchar, Cachar, Assam, India, 788004

References:

https://springpad.in/stock-market-using-ai/

