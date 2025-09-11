Smartivity: First Indian Toy Brand to Win International 'Toy of the Year 2025' Award in Denmark

Copenhagen [Denmark], September 11: A proud moment for India: Smartivity, the country's leading DIY STEM toy brand, has made history by winning the "Toy of the Year 2025" award in the Creativity & Construction category.

The award was presented by Legebranchen (LEG), Denmark's Toy Industry Association, at its annual event in Middelfart. Denmark is the birthplace of LEGO® and a country long seen as the heart of construction play, which makes this win even more special.

The recognition went to the Smartivity Pinball Machine Construction Set, designed by Apramit Chakraborty, Head of Product at Smartivity. Competing against some of the world's biggest toy brands, Smartivity stood out for its unique way of bringing together fun, creativity, and learning.

This is the first time any Indian brand has received this prestigious award, making it a landmark achievement not just for Smartivity, but for the entire Indian toy industry.

No Indian toy brand has ever received this honor before. For years, the global toy industry has been led by Western giants. By winning here, in Denmark, Smartivity has shown that Indian innovation can shine on the world's biggest stage.

This victory is the result of a journey that began in 2015, when three IIT Delhi alumni - Ashwini Kumar, Rajat Jain, and Apoorv Gupta - set out with a simple yet powerful vision: to make learning fun by combining play with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics).

The Award-Winning Pinball MachineSmartivity's Pinball Machine Construction Set is a toy with a difference. It's a DIY kit that lets children build their own working pinball machine from scratch while discovering concepts like mechanics, motion, and problem-solving.

It's not just about playing, it's about creating. By piecing it together, kids get to:

* Build confidence with STEM skills* Develop critical thinking* Enjoy the joy of making something with their own hands

This blend of fun and purpose is what caught the attention of the judges at LEG's 2025 awards.

What the Founders have to say.

Ashwini Kumar, Co-Founder, Smartivity

"Winning the 'Toy of the Year' award in Denmark is a proud moment for India. To be recognized in the land of LEGO, where construction play began, is both humbling and inspiring. This award validates our vision of building toys that are not only fun but also meaningful."

Rajat Jain, Co-Founder & Product Head, Smartivity

"Smartivity was founded on a simple idea: that toys should ignite imagination as much as they entertain. Our Pinball Machine reflects this philosophy. It is deeply satisfying to see our efforts resonate with children and parents around the world."

Apramit Chakraborty, Head of Product & Designer of the Pinball Machine

"Winning the Danish Toy of the Year award for Smartivity Pinball is a deeply personal honor. This project, a culmination of my most dedicated design work, was a journey of relentless attention to detail to create an unparalleled play experience, and it has since become a benchmark for my team and a legacy I'm incredibly proud of."

What started in a small Delhi office has today grown into a brand trusted by 8 million+ families across 33 countries. Over the last decade, Smartivity has built a reputation for creating DIY kits that spark curiosity and help children learn by doing. Smartivity is also a sustainable brand that proudly uses re-engineered wood for all toys, ensuring both durability and eco-friendliness.

Now, as the company celebrates 10 years of innovation, this international recognition feels like the perfect birthday gift. It marks not just how far Smartivity has come, but also the bright road ahead, as it takes Indian ingenuity into homes and classrooms across the world.

Smartivity operates its manufacturing facilities in Manesar, Gurgaon, with over 40% women in its workforce, designs all its products in-house in New Delhi, and proudly holds more than 100 Indian patents along with 7 US patents.

This win is not just Smartivity's, it's a milestone for India's growing toy industry. It proves that Indian creativity can stand tall beside the world's best, even in markets once thought unreachable.

The "Toy of the Year 2025" award is more than a trophy. It is a promise that Smartivity will continue to inspire the next generation of creators, innovators, and problem-solvers, one toy at a time.

