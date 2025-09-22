VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 22: Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused organization, proudly hosted Cleft Con India 2025, the fourth edition of India's only annual community gathering for cleft-affected individuals and their families. Hosted at the Taj City Centre New Town, Kolkata, this year's theme 'Every Smile Belongs' celebrated the unique journey of cleft-affected individuals.

One in 700 babies in India is born with a cleft, a facial difference that can cause significant challenges eating, speaking, hearing, and breathing. Facial differences often have devastating consequences on a person's self-esteem and confidence. However, with timely cleft treatment and community support, cleft-affected individuals can have endless opportunities to lead a healthy and full life.

Cleft Con India featured an impressive lineup of speakers from the cleft community, including influencers, educationists, artists, and professionals working in national and international organizations. Candid discussions on bullying, navigating the workplace, and dealing with stress and social expectations kept the audience deeply engaged through the conference.

"For Smile Train, every smile has a story and carries limitless possibility. Cleft Con India stands as a powerful example of how communities can come together to find strength, change narratives, and foster acceptance," said Smile Train's President and CEO, Susannah Schaefer. "India remains one of our strongest programs globally, and it is deeply inspiring to witness not only the life-changing impact of our work here, but also this community coming together in support, solidarity, and celebration of cleft-affected individuals and families across India and around the world."

The event marked the announcement of actor and philanthropist Ritabhari Chakraborty as Smile Train's Goodwill Ambassador for the region, celebrating her commitment to driving positive change. Speaking on the association, she said, "I feel deeply honored to be a part of this incredible journey with Smile Train. Meeting these courageous cleft warriors and their families has shown me what true resilience looks like. Every child deserves the right to smile with confidence, and I am committed to using my voice and platform to spread awareness, reduce stigma, and support this life-changing initiative."

"At Smile Train, we focus on treating the whole patient. In 2022, we launched the first edition of Cleft Con India to foster a national cleft community to reduce stigma and ensure acceptance of people with clefts. This gathering reflects the increasing impact it makes and the strong sense of belonging it continues to foster, "shared Mamta Carroll, Smile Train's Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Asia. "We welcome Ritabari as our Goodwill Ambassador and are confident that her support will help us build more awareness and empathy for people with clefts."

Platforms such as Cleft Con India are crucial in raising awareness, reducing stigma, and promoting acceptance, while also highlighting the importance of early medical intervention and comprehensive care for individuals affected by clefts. Beyond the personal narratives, discussions, and performances, the event reaffirmed the power of community in breaking stigma, spreading awareness, and fostering acceptance. It reminded everyone present that every individual deserves the chance to thrive and every smile truly belongs.

