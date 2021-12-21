Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): SPR City, one of Chennai's leading real estate developers won two prestigious awards at the recently concluded 2nd Edition of REISA - Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit & Awards 2021. Organized by FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council in association with CREDAI Chennai, REISA recognizes excellence in the industry and SPR City was declared winners under two categories.

The theme for this year's REISA conclave was "Tamil Nadu: Propelling to Empower a New Beginning" and was attended by domain experts, thought leaders, industry stalwarts as well as key government officials to deliberate and discuss upcoming opportunities and challenges across the real estate value chain.

The two awards won by SPR City were for:

*The Best Integrated Township of the Year, and

*The Innovative Real Estate Marketing Campaign of the Year for the City of Freedom Campaign

Speaking at the occasion, Navin Ranka, Director, SPR said, "These awards showcase the continued commitment, passion and hard work of each & every team member at SPR City. We are proud of this achievement and look forward to many more such accolades. The last two years have been challenging for life and work but we at SPR have not wavered in our focus of delivering iconic residences to our customers."

The City of Freedom campaign run by SPR was a highly successful and popular campaign. This was based on a 'fair price' promise to all customers. An innovative and first of its kind campaign in the Real estate industry, SPR promised all customers a haggle and hassle-free process in the purchase of a flat. There was no floor rise charges beyond the 20th floor, all offers and discounts to every customer was shared transparently with all prospects thus reassuring them that they too could avail of them and that no one would be charged separately from others. The campaign helped an increase in footfalls and sales for SPR City.

The Integrated township idea is built with a concept of work, live, play, learn and commune with everything you need just 2 mins away, be it your home, business place, shopping, school or entertainment. Market of India which is part of SPR City, is India's largest wholesale and retail market is set to revolutionise traditional markets and reinvent trade in the country. Established as a first-of-its-kind organized wholesale & retail trading hub that will rival some of the biggest trade centres in China and conceived and designed to build a self-sustained community of traders under one roof, Market of India is projected to grow into an iconic business destination. Comprising of nine markets, 50-plus trades and 1lakh-plus commodities, Market Of India's astonishing 18km long trade corridor includes 7 large atriums spanning 60,000 square feet, 2 Acre Central Plaza, truck terminals, LCV parking, advanced security features, parking facilities for over thousand vehicles and many more. When open MOI will potentially see over forty lakh footfalls every month.

Market of India is a first-of-its-kind organized wholesale & retail market, designed to build a self-sustained community of traders. Merely a few kilometres from trade hubs in Parrys, Sowcarpet, Purasawalkam and Choolai, it is located at SPR City, Chennai' largest integrated township in the heart of Chennai.

Market of India will bring all traders under one roof and is projected to grow into an iconic business destination, rivalling some of the biggest trade centres in China. Drawing inspiration from wholesale & other traditional Indian markets, Market of India is devised as an extension to the bustling trade hubs of the city and is a cohesive marketplace where business can be carried out seamlessly. Comprising 9 markets that offer world-class features and amenities.

SPR City is Chennai's largest integrated township spread across an area of 63-acres. The mixed-use development is a first-of-its-kind township located in a prime location and is based on the concept of building a destination "Where Business Meets Life". The world-class integrated township is developed on a Joint Development Model between Binny Ltd. and SPR Group. The township is aligned with the concept of Work-Live-Learn-Play-Commune and is envisioned as a 'City within a city' - a place that redefines urban living. Planned around combining professional workspaces and living spaces into one gated arena, it includes a separate residential development, an organized wholesale market, retail market, entertainment along with parks, gardens, jogging track, spiritual zone, swimming pool, clubhouses, School and lots more.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)