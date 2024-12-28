Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Drives Awareness of Rheumatic Disease, Emphasizing the Significance of Early Diagnosis and Lifestyle Changes

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28: Sri Ramakrishna Hospital took a proactive approach to combat the rising prevalence of rheumatic disease by promoting awareness of early diagnosis, and lifestyle modifications. Further, focusing on educating the public about the significance of timely treatment to prevent complications.

Rheumatology focuses on diagnosing and treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that mainly affect the joints, muscles, and connective tissues. Arthritis is a common early sign, indicating the presence of rheumatological disorders. The hospital emphasizes the importance of timely detection and lifestyle changes to get relief from the disease.

Understanding rheumatological diseases

Arthritis is merely an initial symptom that manifests in various diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, spondyloarthritis, gouty arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjogren's syndrome, and systemic sclerosis. Each condition exhibits different other signs, and also a precise diagnosis is crucial.

More often than not, patients will experience pain, swelling, early morning stiffness, and limitation of movements in one or more joints in these diseases. Other symptoms include, skin rashes, mouth ulcers, severe hair loss, and blood leakage in urine will occur in the case of lupus, while Systemic sclerosis causes skin tightening, changes in finger color, and muscle weakness, and Sjogren's syndrome causes dryness in the mouth and eyes.

Early diagnosis plays a significant role in protecting patients from reaching the stage of deformities and complications associated with chronic arthritis. Further, with the help of blood investigation and scans, the type of arthritis disease will be identified and then doctors will initiate the treatment.

Lifestyle changes and treatment plans

A comprehensive approach is required to manage rheumatological diseases like:

- Physiotherapy: Notably, physiotherapy plays a crucial role, as exercise is crucial for maintaining joint function and pain relief.

- Therapies: With the combination of targeted therapies and medications, patients can achieve a near normal stage.

- Changes in diet: Further, dietary changes also play a major role in preventing exacerbations, patients with gout are advised to avoid seafood, red meat, smoking, and alcohol. In other diseases, red meat should be avoided, and consider consuming a plant-based and mediterranean diet.

- Vaccination: Patients undergoing treatment for rheumatic diseases often experience weakened immunity, making them more susceptible to infections. Preventive measures like vaccinations are recommended to protect against infections such as fever and urinary tract infections.

- Frequent checkups: Periodic evaluation of cardiac and bone health has to be done at least once in 5 years, as rheumatological conditions can lead to complications in these areas.

Hope for newly diagnosed patients

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital reassures patients that rheumatological diseases, though chronic, are manageable with timely intervention, appropriate medications, and physiotherapy. Modern therapies help patients lead near-normal lives, and the impact of the disease will be reduced. Individuals who experience signs like joint pain, morning stiffness, skin rashes, or abnormal blood clotting should get immediate medical help.

Even false positives are common in diagnostic tests, highlighting the significance of observing signs with a rheumatological consultant before commencing treatment.

The actual cause of rheumatological disease may remain unclear, potentially linked to genetics, pollution, and infection. Improving the quality of life after the onset of rheumatic disease with lifestyle modifications, a positive mindset, and medical help is equally important in addition to medications.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has attained an iconic reputation since its inception in 1975. Situated on 18 acres of land right in the heart of Coimbatore city, this hospital has in many ways become a part of medical history. In fact, it has been an integral part of the healthcare revolution of modern India. Established and run by the SNR Sons Trust, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital treats thousands upon thousands of patients each year. From the most advanced oncological procedures to treatments for everyday ailments, they bring relief to patients from all walks of life using state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge surgical and medical techniques to deliver outstanding outcomes.

