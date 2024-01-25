BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25: STEER World, a global leader in engineering innovation, specializing in materials transformation, proudly announces the appointment of T.N. Hari as its Executive Chairman. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company as it endeavors to achieve new heights under the dynamic leadership of Hari, leveraging his extensive experience and insights in growing and scaling organizations. Hari will set the strategic direction for STEER's Engineering, Life Sciences and Materials businesses and oversee its implementation. He will also provide guidance and support to the CEO's of STEER's various businesses and the Corporate Services Group. Operating 5 global offices, 10 satellite offices, 4 Application Development Centres and supported by a talented workforce of over 500 engineers, scientists and technicians, the STEER Group serves over 50 countries across the globe. STEER is driven by innovation and holds 90+ granted patents. Hari is a distinguished professional with a multifaceted career, serving as an Angel Investor, Advisor to Venture Capitalists, trusted sounding board to founders, prolific author, and columnist. Armed with degrees from the prestigious IIT and IIM, Hari has carved a niche for himself as a sought-after advisor and mentor for numerous startups and emerging entrepreneurs globally. His illustrious career includes senior management roles with multiple start-ups and scale-ups (Tata Steel, IBM Daksh, Virtusa, Amba research, TaxiforSure, Big Basket), where he played a pivotal role in shaping five successful exits across diverse industries, including a groundbreaking IPO on NASDAQ. Currently, as a Co-founder of the Artha School of Entrepreneurship, Hari has co-authored seven books, showcasing his influential thought leadership in the business ecosystem. LinkedIn has consistently recognized him as one of the top voices in India for three consecutive years, from 2016 to 2018, underscoring his profound influence and impact in the professional community. Steer Founder and MD Dr. Babu Padmanabhan said: "We are thrilled to welcome T.N. Hari to the STEER family as our Executive Chairman. His wealth of experience and strategic acumen will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in steering STEER World towards new horizons. Hari's impressive track record aligns seamlessly with our commitment to innovation and market leadership. I am personally enthusiastic about the collaboration and have complete confidence that, under Hari's guidance, STEER World will continue to set industry benchmarks and redefine the boundaries of engineering innovation. Together, we look forward to creating a future where deployment of our advanced materials platform technologies positively impact lives globally." "Steer has a long and storied history," said Hari. "I'm incredibly proud to join and work alongside an exceptional team on the implementation of our strategic priorities designed to drive sustained growth and create long-term value." STEER World welcomes T.N. Hari as its Executive Chairman and looks forward to his able leadership in propelling the company towards accelerated growth and scale. The entire STEER team eagerly anticipates working under Hari's guidance, poised to chart new milestones in the industry.

Also Read | UPSSSC PET 2023: Final Answer Key of UP Preliminary Eligibility Test Examination Out at upsssc.gov.in, Know How To Download.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)