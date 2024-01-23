NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23: Manthan School recently hosted their University Fair that saw over 20 prestigious universities and colleges in India taking part, offering diverse programmes in Arts & Humanities, Commerce, Engineering, Medicine, and Pure Sciences.

Participating universities included FLAME University (Pune), O. P Jindal University (Delhi NCR), GITAM University (Hyderabad), Mahindra University (Hyderabad), Indian School of Hospitality (Delhi, NCR), Vellore Institute of Technology (AP), Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (Hyderabad), Vidyashilp University (Bengaluru), Thapar School of Liberal Arts and Sciences (Punjab), Culinary Guru Institute of Hotel Management (Hyderabad) and Bennett University (Noida).

University fairs stand as one among many initiatives undertaken by the school to ensure that students are well-prepared and equipped to successfully navigate their future pathways with confidence. Prior to this, in August 2023 the school organised a global university fair that saw over 50 prestigious global universities taking part from across the globe including University of California Santa Cruz (US), Illinois Institute of Technology (US), University of Toronto (Canada), McMaster University (Canada), University of Bristol (UK), University of Liverpool (UK), SHL Schweizerische Hotelfachschule Luzern (Switzerland), Ashoka University (India), Shiv Nadar University (India), World Bachelor in Business (US, Hong Kong, Italy), University of Sydney (Australia), Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (Australia).

Manthan students are highly rated and valued by top Indian and global universities. University representative Samichya from University of California, Santa Cruz said, "The UC System values innovation, community service, and academic excellence and we have seen Manthan students embody these qualities and can contribute positively to the university community. Aspects such as academic achievements, community involvement, leadership qualities, and discipline among students make Manthan and its students stand out."

While Sadhana from FLAME University noted, "During my several interactions with Manthan students, I have observed that they have a sense of curiosity and ask questions not just about a single academic area but about the breadth of the programmes that we offer. They have submitted strong application SOPs and most of them have good co-curriculars and social awareness. They are conscientious and have good communication skills."

Students attending the fair had an opportunity to interact with the several university representatives and get an understanding on the requirements and application process involved. Sohan, a Cambridge student, claimed, "This fair was a wonderful opportunity for me to explore new universities. The representatives were incredibly helpful in addressing all my queries that helped me broaden my choices with my university applications."

Fairina Siddiqui, College and Career Counsellor at Manthan, emphasised, "By facilitating direct engagement between students, parents, and leading universities, Manthan continues to play a pivotal role in navigating student aspirations. Holding equal importance for universities, this engagement allows them to gain a realistic understanding of the school's environment and the calibre of its students."

Ruchika Upadhyay, the Vice Principal and Head of Academics at Manthan, expressed, "Education, Engagement & Exposure have always been prime areas of focus for us at Manthan and I'm elated with the ways we have been able to establish a forum for our students, parents and best universities in India on an ongoing basis. This has been helping our students with additional exposure and enough time to perform their own research and prepare for the choice of course and university. I also wish to congratulate the team of Future Pathways who have been at the core in making this happen in a seamless way."

Manthan International School is a part of International Schools Partnership (ISP) - a global community of 80 plus schools across 22 countries. It was set up with a mission to build socially aware and responsible citizens. Manthan is a place where children are not afraid to be their authentic selves and learn to create a positive impact in their communities. The vision of the school is to provide all-round education and nurture a child's innate curiosity to help the child achieve excellence.

International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a global network of 80 plus schools across 22 countries, serving students aged 2 to 18. With learners and learning at its core, ISP continuously strives for improvement to create positive educational experiences for students, teachers, leaders and parents in all its schools.

