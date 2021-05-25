New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/PNN): Sunny Sabharwal is an Indian entrepreneur, and business & social media influencer, who has made it to the top through the use of his exceptional creative and entrepreneurial abilities. He is the Managing Director of Pulse Wedding Planner Private Limited.

In a very short time, Sunny Sabharwal's entertainment and wedding planner business managed to get associated with a very reputable clientele consisting of national and international celebrities, businessmen and other people in the showbiz world.

Sunny is also renowned as a celebrated business and social media influencer. Through his company Pulse Events & Wedding, he conceptualizes, manages and brings into being numerous celebrity events, shows and themed and destination weddings. His extraordinary inventiveness, creativity and individuality have resulted in his firm becoming the first and foremost choice for celebrities, artists and big spending brands and businesses.

As a social media and business influencer, Sunny Sabharwal has continually intended to bring genuine positive outlook and entertainment related content to his vast audience. On his Instagram handle, (@sunnypulse), Sunny regularly puts up pictures and videos of celebrities and artists that he works and collaborates with.

"The most important thing in these fields is to stay relevant. That is why my planner firm and services are constantly on the lookout for the newest themes, designs and ideas. I and my team have taken creativity and ingenuity very seriously and this is perhaps one of the reasons for my accomplishments," said Sunny, commenting on the social media influencer and business fields.

A "creativepreneur" in the true sense, Sunny Sabharwal is popularly and affectionately known as Sunny Pulse as he has come to be recognized and acknowledged through his unparalleled business and creative prowess. He continues to rise to new heights in the entertainment and social media industries.

