Bengaluru, March 17: Swiggy Instamart, India's leading quick commerce platform, has expanded its lightning-fast 10-minute delivery service to 100 cities across the country. This milestone follows the addition of 32 new cities in 2025, including Raipur, Siliguri, Jodhpur, and Thanjavur, meeting the surging demand for instant deliveries beyond metro areas. With this expansion, millions of new customers can now access over 30,000 products, including groceries, daily essentials, electronics, fashion, beauty products, toys, and more--all delivered in just 10 minutes.

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, highlighted the growing demand for quick commerce in smaller cities. "Over the past year, millions of Indians have relied on Swiggy Instamart for everything from groceries to festive essentials. Consumer behavior in tier 2 and 3 cities has evolved rapidly, and convenience-led retail is gaining strong traction beyond metros." 'India Today Stands Where China Was a Decade Ago in the Smartphone Industry', Says Nothing CEO Carl Pei Praising Country’s Growth and Government’s Push.

He said, "One in four new users in 2025 came from these cities, reinforcing the need for faster and more efficient delivery services. Our expansion strengthens our reach and supports local economies by empowering dark store staff and delivery partners." To support this rapid growth, Swiggy Instamart is enhancing its dark store network with 'megapods'--large fulfillment centers ranging from 10,000 to 12,000 square feet.

These megapods can stock up to 50,000 SKUs, offering customers three times the product range of a regular dark store. Beyond groceries, the expanded inventory includes a mix of FMCG, D2C, and local brands tailored to regional preferences.

For example, customers in Patna can now order Sudha Milk and Maharaja Bread, while Raipur residents have access to Vachan dairy products and Bake'O'Fun bakery items. This localization ensures that Swiggy Instamart delivers not just speed but also variety and relevance to each market.

Swiggy Instamart's expansion has led to some surprising consumer trends in tier 2 and 3 cities. The highest single-day spend so far was Rs69,993 by a customer in Thiruvananthapuram, while a Dehradun user holds the record for the highest total spend, reaching Rs3,34,411. The top-selling categories include Fruits & Vegetables, Munchies & Snacks, and Dairy, Bread & Eggs, with onions, tomatoes, and coriander being the most ordered items.

Interestingly, Thiruvananthapuram surpassed Mumbai in orders for Hot and Sweet-flavored potato chips. Patna became the fastest city to cross 1,000+ daily orders, achieving the milestone in just four days, while Raipur set a record by hitting 300 orders on its launch day. Hubli also recorded the highest order value on launch day, with a single order for wireless earphones worth Rs8,980. Tata Steel Share Price Today, March 17: Tata Steel Stock Trades Higher, Nears INR 152 in Early Trade; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Since its launch in August 2020, Swiggy Instamart has revolutionized the grocery and essentials delivery segment. Now operating in 100 cities, it continues to set new benchmarks with its advanced technology and dedicated delivery fleet. As India's appetite for convenience grows, Swiggy Instamart's rapid expansion is poised to redefine how consumers shop for everyday essentials across the country.

