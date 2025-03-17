Shares of Tata Steel Ltd (NSE: TATASTEEL) traded higher on Monday, March 17, nearing INR 152 in early trade. The stock opened at INR 151.99, up 0.70% from its previous close of INR 150.88. With a market capitalization of INR 1,88,312.73 crore, Tata Steel continues to show strength in the market. The stock’s 52-week high stands at INR 184.60, while the 52-week low is INR 122.60. Analysts are closely watching its movement amid broader market trends. Ola Electric Share Price Today, March 17: Ola Electric Stock Falls 3.5% As Rosmerta Digital Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Payment Default.

Tata Steel Share Price Today, March 17:

Tata Steel Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

