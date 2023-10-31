PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: SHISEIDO and Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Product, the renowned global beauty brand, recently announced Tamannaah Bhatia as the India Brand Ambassador and now unveils their first Campaign Video in India for a skincare range that promises healthy & vibrant skin. This celebrated Indian actress, known for her talent and timeless beauty, perfectly embodies the essence of the Asian Beauty expert brand, SHISEIDO's skincare with her elegance and charm.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xjOnaQuY9g&ab_channel=Parcos

India's first localized Shiseido campaign video, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia showcases how she harnesses her beauty with SHISEIDO's 3-step skincare regimen, to Activate, Strengthen and Regenerate her skin. The video captures the co-usage of Shiseido's star products of the Eudermine Activating Essence, Ultimune Serum & Essential Energy cream to ensure radiant, resilient & smooth skin.

Tamannaah Bhatia, with her remarkable acting prowess and striking beauty, has captivated audiences across the globe. As a long-time user of Shiseido, Tamannaah has experienced first-hand, the efficacy of the ASR range, especially in the brands' hero product, Ultimune Serum which strengthens the inner defensive power of the skin. This collaboration with Tamannaah, reaffirms SHISEIDO's authority in its science & innovation, attention to detail & renown Japanese quality & its delivery of unparalleled customer experiences.

"We are thrilled to have Tamannaah Bhatia as the face of our skincare regimen Campaign Video in India. Tamannaah's grace, elegance, and authenticity resonate with SHISEIDO's values, making her the perfect choice for this campaign. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire aand penetrate the market of luxury aspirants by educating them. Tamannaah's dedication to SHISEIDO's products makes her not just an endorser but an authentic advocate, aligning perfectly with our ethos of promoting genuine beauty and inclusivity" said Villoo Daji, Senior Vice President - Group Marketing, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt Ltd.

The campaign will initially be deployed across digital platforms like GDN and YouTube and aims at building consideration via social media like Instagram, Facebook, etc. Consumers will get to see 3 distinct key films which will be developed to educate, build consideration, and generate trials. A specific problem solution film which will also be amplified, which will address the specific issues of Indian skin and how the SHISEIDO trio effectively addresses the India consumer's concerns.

"Tamannaah Bhatia's association with SHISEIDO goes beyond being a brand ambassador; she is a true user & advocate of our brand philosophy and skincare products, we are looking forward to her sharing how SHISEIDO skincare may help the Indian consumers' skin, especially with its unique climate & environment," said Sher Le CHUA, APAC Regional Director, SHISEIDO. "Her genuine belief in our skincare solutions and her own remarkable skincare journey epitomize the effectiveness of SHISEIDO skincare. We are thrilled to have her on board, and she personifies the values of inclusivity and authenticity that SHISEIDO holds dear. This trio range, targeting the age group of 25 - 40, Tamannaah is a perfect choice as our target consumer resonates with her as a personality. I am also elated about consumers using the Skin Visualizer, which has been developed through many years of research by SHISEIDO. It is a touch-free device that instantly measures and visualizes the current condition of beauty circulation and is designed to help bring beauty out from the skin's foundation, rather than merely solving problems on the surface."

Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "I am honored to be a part of SHISEIDO's Skincare Campaign Video. I have been using SHISEIDO skincare for over a long time now and can confirm the efficacy of the brand through visible results on my skin. SHISEIDO's commitment to celebrating diverse beauty aligns with my personal beliefs, and I am thrilled to represent a brand that empowers individuals to embrace their true selves."

The SHISEIDO Campaign Video featuring Tamannaah Bhatia will be aired from 30th October onwards, across various digital platforms and will be a phased media roll out for a 6 week campaign. Viewers can expect a visual masterpiece that celebrates the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting SHISEIDO's innovative approach to beauty.

SHISEIDO Product Line Up -

ULTIMUNE POWER CONCENTRATE 15ML - Rs. 3200ULTIMUNE POWER CONCENTRATE 30ML - Rs. 6000ULTIMUNE POWER CONCENTRATE 50ML - Rs. 9000ESSENTIAL ENERGY HYDRATING CREAM 50ML - Rs. 5400ESSENTIAL ENERGY HYDRATING DAY CREAM 50ML - Rs. 5400EUDERMINE ACTIVATING ESSENCE 145 ML - Rs. 6500

Campaign Film Credits -

Director/ Photographer - Prasad NaikProducer/ Creative Director - Swamini Phansekar & Anirudh RamanProduction House - 12BY12 FilmsExecutive Producer- Prasanna ShettyCinematographer - Ragul Herian DharumanEditor - Anirudh RamanStylist/ Costume designer - Ami PatelHair - Madhuri NakhaleMakeup Artist- Florian Hurel

About Baccarose:

In 1984, Baccarose set up in business in India with a manufacturing plant in Western India to produce fragrances and cosmetics. Soon, we diversified our partnerships with brands and made inroads into the country's retail industry. From establishing the very first fragrance counter in a departmental store in India to 380+ consumer facing counters with trained consultants in retail stores all over India, Baccarose has established itself as a 'Pioneer in Luxury Brand Distribution' in the Indian Beauty business. Today, in strategizing to build the identity of all our brands, we focus heavily on innovative.

About SHISEIDO:

Founded in 1872, SHISEIDO is one of the oldest and most trusted beauty brands in the world. With a rich heritage of over 150 years, the brand is renowned for its innovative skincare, makeup, and fragrance products. SHISEIDO's commitment to quality, creativity, and excellence has made it a global leader in the beauty industry, serving millions of customers across the globe.

