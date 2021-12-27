New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/GIPR): The best part about action thrillers is that they keep the audience wondering what shall happen next. Viewers had the same anticipation of the suspense with the recently released Tarantino-esque gritty Spy thriller 'Code Name Abdul'.

The Tanishaa Mukerji starrer that hit the cinema halls on December 10 has been getting positive reception from the people in India and the USA.

Helmed by Eshwar Gunturu, the action thriller saw debutants Khatera Hakimi, Ashok Chaudhary and Anshuman Sharma in key roles. Besides the edge of the seat storyline with many twists and turns, the stellar performances of the cast are something that has grabbed everyone's attention. Based on four Indian RAW agents, the story of 'Code Name Abdul' revolves around their quest to find an elusive terrorist.

The astounding part of the film is the suspense element, and many viewers have given a thumbs up to this action-packed thriller. While one user on the internet called the film a nail-biting spy thriller, another user stated that the film's ending is not predictable at all. On top of it, Tanishaa Mukerji amused everyone by packing a powerful punch. She was earlier seen in Bollywood films like 'Sarkar' (2005), 'One Two Three' (2007) and 'Sarkar Raj' (2008).

Surprising the audience with an action-packed avatar, Tanishaa is glad with the response the film is getting. "People loved the trailer and were shocked by the action avatar role that I played in the film. I believe the audience never expected such a role from me. Many liked the innocence and layers of my character Salma and how all the debutants complimented each other well in the film", said Tanishaa.

The actress furthermore stated that most of the viewers could not guess the suspense climax. "It made all of the hard work we put in the gruelling shoot schedule in the Pennsylvania jungles in the States worth the effort", she added. In a nutshell, the film has managed to woo the audience by letting them come up with their own theories and delivering an unexpected twist at the end.

