ATK

New Delhi [India], March 16: The Telugu Digital Media Federation (TeluguDMF) has witnessed an overwhelming response from the Telugu film industry, with numerous production houses, audio companies, and directors joining this groundbreaking initiative. This outpouring of support signifies the industry's belief in TeluguDMF's potential to revolutionize the digital media landscape.

Also Read | DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

Industry Stalwarts Grace the Launch

The inauguration ceremony itself held immense weight with the presence of Padma Vibhushan Megastar Chiranjeevi, a legendary actor whose illustrious career has shaped Telugu cinema for decades. His decision to launch the federation not only marked the official beginning but also served as a powerful endorsement of TeluguDMF's vision.

Also Read | Amnesty International Urges Pakistan Government for Immediate Restoration of X As Ban Enters 29th Day.

Industry Leaders Endorse TeluguDMF

Mahesh Babu, the superstar known for his influential presence, played a pivotal role in amplifying the reach of TeluguDMF's inauguration. His tweet announcing and congratulating the visionaries behind the Federation garnered immense attention, propelling the news to over a million people. Joining him are many leading Telugu production houses, Instagram influencers, producers, directors and other key persons from various fields. This highlights the widespread interest and enthusiasm surrounding the initiative.

Governmental Support Bolsters the Initiative

Further strengthening the initiative's foundation was the presence of Telangana's Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. His participation highlighted the state government's commitment to fostering a thriving digital ecosystem within the Telugu language. Minister Reddy's support signifies the recognition of TeluguDMF's potential to contribute significantly to the state's cultural and economic growth.

The Telugu film industry's overwhelming response, marked by the presence of legendary figures like Chiranjeevi and the support of the state government, paves the way for a collaborative future for Telugu digital media. With prominent figures lending their weight, the initiative gains significant momentum and positions itself as a driving force in shaping the digital landscape. As TeluguDMF welcomes all creators to join its ranks, the industry's collective action holds immense promise for the future of Telugu digital media.

website: www.telugudmf.com

Email: hello@telugudmf.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)