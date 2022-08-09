Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): After a COVID-break of two consecutive years, the 17th edition of FURA Retail Jeweller India Awards 2022 (RJIA), recognized as the Oscars of India's retail jewellery industry, in association with Solitaire Gemological Laboratories (SGL), India, Ithra Dubai, UAE and Omaxe Ltd., New Delhi, was held on August 6, 2022, at The Grand Hyatt in Santacruz.

The 17th FURA Retail Jeweller India Awards 2022 (RJIA), India's first recognition platform for Indian Jewellers, has grown into the most coveted, most prestigious prize for design, retail and marketing excellence in the Indian retail jewellery industry.

The RJIA platform is a peerless showcase for the creative genius of India's leading jewellery houses across the nation. The awards received over 1000 designs entries across these 20 categories. After a rigorous round of online judging, over 400+ exclusive designs were unveiled at the Grand Jury Meet for physical evaluation where the jury deliberated on the latest masterworks of the Indian jewellery industry and made the final decision on winner and top five finalists across 20 categories.

The Retail Jeweller India Awards does more than simply appreciate brilliant design and creation - it celebrates and honours them. The Grand Finale of RJIA 2022, an exciting affair graced by Bollywood personalities and beauty pageants including Anupriya Goenka, Zoya Afroz and Neha Ahuja, was held on the August 6, 2022 at The Grand Hyatt in the presence of over 600+ jewellers from across the nation.

A yearly extravaganza of high jewellery and uncommon designs, this is where master jewellers showcase their design prowess to a distinctive panel of jurors, media and influencers.

This year, as every year, the jury comprised of a select few individuals of longstanding professional experience from the worlds of art, fashion, media and business. The jury included: Nawaz Modi Singhania, Leading Fitness Trainer and Lifestyle Icon; Pria Kataaria Puri, Fashion Designer; Rina Dhaka, Fashion Designer; Suchhanda Chatterjee, Promotor Director Speciality Restaurant Ltd. & Producer Quest Films Pvt. Ltd.; Sanjana Shah, Creative Director, Tao Art Gallery; Vaishali Shadangule, Fashion Designer, Vaishali S; Vidita Vithal Kamat, Kamat Group.

In accordance with the changing demographics of the consumers, the youth jury members represented a new voice for the evolving sensibilities of craft and design. The veterans, with their immense exposure to luxe lifestyle across the globe brought in the discernment of the finest degree while assessing the winning masterworks.

The 17th edition of FURA Retail Jeweller India Awards 2022, India's first recognition platform for Indian Jewellers, and the most prestigious awards unveiled top-notch jewellery houses on August 6 at The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Speaking at the Awards, Soma Bhatta, Editor, The Retail Jeweller - India's favourite business magazine for Jewellers and the organiser of The Retail Jeweller India Awards, said, "There was palpable excitement amongst jewellers about participating in the awards after a two-year gap. Jewellers had to reimagine designs in the post-COVID era. The designs were imbued with greater value in terms of individuality, craftsmanship and usability. The design submissions for this year revealed new rules of design that met the expectations of women in modern times."

"Year after year, the Retail Jeweller India Awards surpasses expectations and sets new benchmarks," said Rupak Sen Chief Marketing Officer, Fura Gems Inc., "We are pleased with the consistent improvement in the quality of participation and it is overwhelming to see the level of design and craftsmanship that goes into creating these exquisite pieces. Fura Gems believes in promoting and appreciating exceptional talent and our association with the Retail Jeweller India Awards allows us to do this, in the best possible way."

"We are providing excellence in the Dubai Gold Souk Extension project to all jewellers and their businesses. The Retail Jeweller India Awards has been creating an Elite circle of excellence for the Jewellers and hence we support this brilliant trade recognition initiative," Ithra Dubai, UAE.

"The Retail Jeweller India Awards 2022 recognizes the invaluable contribution made by the industry veterans. It is an opportunity to applaud their efforts towards the gems & jewellery sector. RJIA has gained a unique positioning in the industry by organising many successful awards nights year on year," Chirag Soni - Co-founder & Director - SGL, India.

"We are excited to be amidst this gathering of the jewellers' community. Omaxe Chowk is a perfect fit for not just corporate jewellery brands but also regional brands who wish to expand and grow their business in the high footfall Chandni Chowk area," Abhinav C Ajmera, President - Omaxe Ltd., New Delhi

The winners for RJIA 2022 are as follows:

Bridal Statement Jewellery of the year

1. Hazoorilal Legacy, New Delhi

2. Chosen By Tejpal Ranka, Pune

Diamond Ring of the year

- Newlight Jewellers, Sri Ganganagar

Diamond Earring of the year

- Popley Diamond & Gold Plaza, Mumbai

Diamond Bangle, Bracelet of the year

- Mahabir Danwar, Kolkata

Coloured Gemstone Ring of the year

- Aakarshan Gems and Jewellery, Bhopal

Coloured Gemstone Earring of the year

- Vikas Chain & Jewellery, New Delhi

Precious Coloured Gemstone Ring of the year

- Jewellers Madanlal Chhaganlal, Indore

Precious Coloured Gemstone Earring of the year

- Laxmi Ganesh Jewellers, Hyderabad

Heritage Polki Earring of the year

- Khurana Jewellery House, Amritsar

Gold Earring of the year

- Ranka Jewellers

Gold Bangle, Bracelet of the year

1. Sumeet Jewellers, Raipur2. KK Jewels, Ahmedabad

Innovative Jewellery of the year

- A Jewels by Anmol, Chandigarh

Couture Jewellery of the year

1. Anmol Jewellers, Mumbai2. Rajkumar Sarraf Jewellers, Muzaffarnagar

Modular Jewellery of the year

- Tikamdas Motiram Jewellers, Mumbai

Men's Jewellery of the year

- Charu Jewels, Surat

Millennial Jewellery of the year

- Reliance Jewels, Mumbai

Tv Ad Campaign of the year

- Joyalukkas, Thrissur- Malabar Gold & Diamond, Kozhikode

Retail Promotion of the year

- Jewel One, Coimbatore- Verma Jewellers, Solan

Social Media Contest of the year

- Jos Alukkas, Thrissur

Social media of the year

- Kalyan Jewellers. Thrissur

Retail Jeweller India Awards has been overwhelmingly acknowledged as the undisputed yardstick for creative excellence for the Indian jewellery industry. The awards promise to bring to the fore the most ingenious work of the Industry. Retail Jeweller India awards aim to create an opportunity for retailers to celebrate their creative brilliance by showcasing their excellence in design and marketing.

Over the years, The Retail Jeweller India Awards has established itself as the most coveted, prestigious and the most sought-after awards for the Indian retail jewellery industry.

The Retail Jeweller - a bi-monthly business magazine for the jewellery industry. The magazine has been a runaway favourite business magazine of India's jewellery retailer's since its debut in 2004. Completely focused on the subject of jewellery retail, the magazine is well established as a thought leader in the industry.

