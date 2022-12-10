Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/PNN): India's first FinTech exhibition and conference 'Finbridge Expo' is being held from 17th - 18th Dec 2022 at Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai India. Catering exclusively to Financial Services & Technology industry, Finbridge Expo is India's best platform for Investors, Traders, Finance Professionals and Institutions to access cutting-edge tools and technologies of financial markets. Finbridge Expo had become a mainstream platform for many financial service providers to showcase their products & services.

Finbridge Expo comprises of 2 Exhibitions and 3 conferences spread over 5 Halls. The Trading & Investing Expo displays the latest tools, technology and trends in trading and investing technology/services such as Technical Analysis platforms, trading platforms, stock and options and analytics platforms, brokerage firms, mutual funds, stock market education firms etc. The Algo Expo is a fully dedicated Exhibition on Algorithmic trading, technology and services showcasing a complete ecosystem for automating one's trading and activating rule-based trading and high-frequency trading.

The conferences are split into Traders Conference (covering technical analysis and trading insights), Investors Conference (long-term investing and wealth creation covering fundamental aspects of stock and commodities market) and Algo Conference (Conference covering sessions on algorithmic trading, AI and machine learning.). India's leading financial wizards shall be speaking at the conferences giving visitors insight into investment strategies in stock and mutual funds and other financial instruments.

With a wide array of displays of technologies and services that power India's stock market, Finbridge Expo becomes a not-to-be-missed event for an investor or a trader. Face-to-face meetings at the expo allow the visitor to find the best company for specific investment requirements. Networking with peers and influencers will help form lifelong business associations within the investment and wealth creation industry.

Thousands of investors and traders from all over India will attend the Finbridge expo. Finbridge Expo registration is free for both verticals but the conferences are paid. For registration and more information, kindly visit the website www.finbridgeexpo.com.

