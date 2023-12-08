PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8: An MOU was signed in Mumbai on the 26th of November between The Art of Living Social Projects and the Department of Soil and Water Conservation, Government of Maharashtra. Present at the occasion were Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Prasana Prabhu, Chairman, Vyakti Vikas Kendra India.

This MOU will ensure that farmers will return to natural, traditional farming, and avoid the use of harmful chemicals. Natural Farming has the potential to truly revolutionise farmers' lives by demanding less capital while delivering higher profitability. So far, The Art of Living Social Projects has trained over 2.2 million farmers in Natural Farming. The team continues to support farmers post-training - a collaborative platform, 'Kisan Manch,' has been established for collective problem-solving to address the challenges encountered by farmers. The team also connects farmers directly to markets to ensure fair compensation for their hard work.

Shri Eknath Shinde, Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra commented, "Gurudev consistently advocates working for the betterment of society. Our farmers are our annadatas, it is important that they are happy. The silt in the soil is like gold. It enhances soil fertility naturally and also helps increase groundwater levels. For sure we will commence desilting projects in 30 districts soon. We are now in 'Mission Mode' and we hope that the stride towards Natural Farming will be accompanied by Gurudev's continuous blessings."

The Art of Living Social Projects stands as a catalyst for positive and meaningful change, dedicated to advancing holistic development for both individuals and communities. Simultaneously, the Government of Maharashtra exhibits governance marked by an unwavering commitment to progress, meaningful partnerships, and the overall prosperity of its farmers.

Devendra Fadnavis, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, expressed, "Natural Farming will revolutionise farmers' lives in the true sense as it requires less capital, and yields higher profitability. Natural, chemical-free farming will also go a long way in helping India steer clear of cancer." The Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra expressed appreciation for the admirable commitment that characterises all The Art of Living volunteers.

To accomplish the shared mission, this dynamic partnership aims to propagate Natural Farming practices across an extensive 13 lakh hectares under the aegis of the Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Naisargik Sheti Mission. This initiative by the Government of Maharashtra is of paramount importance in fostering sustainable agriculture and safeguarding both soil integrity and public health. Together, The Government of Maharashtra and The Art of Living Social Projects, signify a joint commitment to advancing agriculture and ensuring the well-being of both the environment and the farming community.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar remembers that during a meeting with farmers last year, the current Chief Minister, Shri Eknath Shindeji expressed significant support. Gurudev said that we have been adding all kinds of chemicals to the soil, we now have to reverse the process. He underscored the importance of synergy between the Government and the people for hastening progress. The assurance of success comes when there is a convergence of public support, governmental determination, and Divine Grace.

The Art of Living Social Projects and the Government of Maharashtra extend a cordial invitation to individuals, communities, and stakeholders to come together in this remarkable journey to usher in positive change and ensure the prosperity of the state.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living Social Projects has resolved to create positive societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation strives to contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities alike.

