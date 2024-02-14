NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 14: Business Finland in collaboration with the Embassy of Finland partnered with the market entry wing of Ekaga Futuristics to organize a Telecom and ICT industry engagement event "Business Conclave 2.0" on February 7th 2024, at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi. Prominent Telecom Operators & Large System Integrators were in attendance to explore the Finnish ecosystem and the transformative role Finland plays in the Telecom and global technology landscape.

Also Read | Innovaccer Aims To Reach Nearly ‘USD 200 Million’ in Annualised Revenue Rate by Year End, Says Co-Founder and CEO Abhinav Shashank.

Finland is considered to be the technology superpower and it has always been on the forefront of being the global technology leader. The Finnish Ambassador to India, Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta, opened the event with an overview of Finland's status as a leader in technology innovation and Finnish companies' partnerships with global players to drive growth and reinvention. The Ambassador also highlighted opportunities for collaboration and trade between the two countries, and expressed his enthusiasm for the event. He stated that, 'The collaboration between Finland and India is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and growth. As we look to the future, the role of system integrators in driving international growth for Finnish companies will be instrumental for their success.'

Leaders from some of the prominent Indian companies like Airtel, Sterlite Technologies, Lightstorm, PowerTel, TCS, Hexaware Technologies, Spectra among others were in attendance. Eminent industry experts Saurabh Mittal (VP & Head, Standards and Tech Ecosystem, Airtel), Vijayanand Choudhary (Global Head - SCM, STL), Lalit Chowdhary (CTIO, Lightstorm) participated in the panel discussion which was moderated by Harkaran Sachdev (Founder & Group CEO, Ekaga).

Also Read | PSG vs Real Sociedad UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Industry Panel and the industry leaders present at the event had a common consensus that Cloud is the way forward and both existing as well as upcoming organizations are aligned to the Digital First approach for operational efficiency as well as faster time to market. A very interesting fact also came into limelight; when it comes to asset value creation, the enterprises will still opt for large OEMs, however when it comes to innovation, the 'Size of the company' does not matter, instead 'Solution is the key'. Furthermore, as the world becomes more connected and networks continue to evolve, Enterprise Data Security has taken a drivers seat. Every organization is diving a little deeper into the security foundations and are looking at these platform deployments to prevent various kinds of cyber threats.

Gitta Perez, Country Director - Business Finland added, 'Our partnership with India mirrors our collective aspiration for innovation and progress. As we gaze into the future, the pivotal role of system integrators in accelerating the global growth of Finnish firms is undeniable.'

The Business Finland Team provided an overview of their efforts in supporting the global expansion of Finnish companies. They also highlighted investment opportunities available in Finland and how Indian entities can leverage them to their benefit. The event served as a catalyst for collaborative efforts that will drive innovation and global partnerships, said Robin Singh, leader of SI program at Business Finland.

Business Finland identifies business opportunities for Finnish companies in India and globally. They also advise and guide Finnish SMEs in their internationalization plans, actions and possible challenges in the Indian market.

Ekaga is a services company exploiting the paths for global innovators by assisting them in every aspect for their international market needs in the emerging markets. Market Entry & Consulting, Managed Services, Project Monitoring as a service and setting up Centers of Collaboration for large enterprises are among their key services.

Website: www.ekaga.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)