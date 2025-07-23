NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 23: Gurugram's luxury housing market is being led by a new generation of young, affluent homebuyers. These are upwardly mobile professionals, entrepreneurs, and global citizens who bring with them rising disposable incomes, international exposure, and aspirational mindsets. The younger generation, Millennials and Gen Zs, are paving the way for a new definition of luxury living, majorly shaped by unique experiences and values. Instead of the traditional notion of luxury living, these young buyers have started emphasizing sustainability, technology, and personalized living experiences.

For young affluent buyers, luxury is defined by the quality of life it offers. This generation of homeowners craves experiences that reflect their values of self-care, exclusivity, and social standing. Today, Delhi-NCR, especially Gurugram, has become an abode of luxury homes. A report by Anarock reveals that NCR saw a steep 27% year-on-year rise in average residential prices in Q1 2025, driven by a surge in luxury and ultra-luxury housing (priced above Rs. 1.5 crore). In Q2 2025, these segments accounted for 82% of all new supply, 42% luxury and 40% ultra-luxury, totalling around 18,760 units.

In Gurugram, emerging micro-markets like Dwarka Expressway have become hotspots for those who value time, access, and future appreciation. Its seamless connectivity to Delhi, IGI Airport, and upcoming metro lines makes it especially attractive. What's driving interest here is the rise of premium developments that strike the perfect balance between privacy and convenience, catering to those who seek sophistication without compromise. Additionally, with the influx of high-net-worth individuals and NRIs looking to invest back home and an emerging class of affluent millennials, the demand for premium homes soared to record levels in the region. In 2024, Rs. 79,000 crore worth of luxury homes were sold in Gurugram, which is about 50% of all luxury homes sold in India, according to PropEquity.

Besides, young homebuyers are setting a new bar for luxury, one that seamlessly blends aesthetic sophistication with exclusive community living. Their preferences are shifting toward clean, modern, and flexible layouts that offer both functionality and flair.

But it doesn't stop at interiors. These buyers are drawn to low-density, branded communities that prioritise privacy, curated experiences, and high-touch services. Private clubhouses, spa rooms, rooftop lounges, and concierge access have become essential components of a lifestyle that celebrates both personal space and social sophistication.

Recognising this shift, developers are responding with projects that blend lifestyle, design, and long-term value.

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, says, "Gurgaon's luxury housing market is being redefined by young, discerning buyers who want more than just a premium address. They seek thoughtful amenities, privacy, and long-term value. Our project, MRG Crown, has been designed with this very ethos, offering an exclusive low-density living experience, seamlessly blending privacy, luxury, and urban connectivity."

Thus, with the city's premium real estate consistently delivering healthy returns, homeownership has become a strategic blend of aspiration and legacy planning. As this wave of conscious, experience-driven buyers takes centre stage, Gurugram stands firmly as the epicentre of India's modern luxury real estate movement.

