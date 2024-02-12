PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 12: The highly anticipated realme 12 Pro series 5G made its debut in Rajkot today at the Poojara Telecom Rajkot. The Grand launch event was graced by the presence of the popular Gujarati singer, Aditya Gadhvi, who enthralled the audience with his energetic performance and unveiled the latest realme12 Pro 5G & realme 12 Pro Plus 5G.

Also Read | Fratricide in Telangana: Man Pours Petrol on Brother, Sets Him on Fire Over Property Dispute in Secunderabad, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guests from realme India management team including Tarini Das (Director of realme India) & Punit Chaturvedi (LFR Head, realme India). Moreover, Yogeshbhai Poojara (Founder & Chairman of Poojara Group) graciously commenced the grand launch event by extending a heartfelt welcome to all officers & guest.

Key highlights of the realme 12 Pro series 5G:

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Led-NDA Government Wins Trust Vote in Bihar Assembly, Opposition Walks Out (Watch Video).

* Sony Telephoto Portrait Camera 2X Optical Zoom

* 120Hz Curved Vision Display

* Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 5G Chipset

* Luxury Watch Design WITH Premium Craftsmanship

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 200 fans converging to witness the unveiling of the realme 12 Pro series 5G. The palpable excitement and energy in the air underscored the anticipation surrounding this ground-breaking release. Fans were eager to get a live demo experience of the latest innovation from realme and to catch a glimpse of Aditya Gadhvi, further amplifying the electrifying atmosphere of the event. Their presence served as a testament to the widespread appeal and anticipation for the realme 12 Pro 5G Series, reaffirming its status as a highly anticipated release in the world of mobile technology.

Poojara Telecom: The Perfect Destination for realme Fans

Poojara Telecom, a leading & most trusted mobile & tech retailer in west India with 350+ experience stores across Gujarat, Maharashtra & Rajasthan. The store's commitment to offering the latest and most advanced technology to its customers. realme and Poojara Telecom share a strong partnership, and this launch event further cemented their association.

The realme 12 Pro series 5G is available for purchase at all Poojara Telecom stores and other authorized realme retailers across India with exciting offers. With its impressive features and competitive pricing, the series is poised to be a major hit among smartphone users in Rajkot and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)