New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/PNN): A new book, The Quests of William Wood, penned by Viral Roger is a fantasy-mystery book about a boy who unwittingly uncovers the secrets of the world.

The book starts with a grieving boy William Wood- our protagonist. When William lost his mother, all he has left is her locket, his father, and his soon-to-be stepmother. Overwhelmed by his father's apathy, he flees to his aunt's house by himself. Except, the train doesn't take him to Gummings, but Glennings- where he embarks on the journey of a lifetime.

Also Read | Buy IPL 2022 Tickets: Here Is How You Can Purchase Tickets For 15th Edition of Indian Premier League.

Glennings is a safe haven in the day, but the villagers have been rattled by a few recent strange occurrences. They've been on the edge for they know that something murky lurks in the shadows. William finds himself in the forefront of mystery and sets on a journey with his friends, Leon and Ivy to explore the otherworldly secrets the land has to offer.

What he does not realize, is that the secrets he seeks to find the answers for might lead to something bigger and darker than he'd ever imagined.

Also Read | Bachchan Pandey Promotions: Kriti Sanon’s ‘Bawsy’ Romper Can Be Yours For Rs 15,500!.

The book is a fast-paced mystery and every page is filled with intrigue and great empathy for the characters who are stranded in a new world. It is a must-read for all fans of the fiction genre, and you might want to reach for this book if you like potions, spells, and worlds that transcend our wildest imaginations.

Viral Roger is a doctor by profession, but she carried her love and passion for stories with her throughout her life. It was motherhood that reminded her of her passion for storytelling. She began weaving intricate narratives and stories for her son, and as her stories turned into a world of their own, she set out to write about William Wood.

Currently, the book is selling quickly in all formats and is set to be the next smash hit in the world of fiction. Several notable online publications have called it a "Gripping Read!!!".

Join William on his quest for the truth behind the strange events and find out who he truly is. "The Mysterious Elixir" is the first in the series of five books titled "The Quests of William Wood".

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)