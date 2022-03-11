The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin soon. India's biggest cricket carnival would, this time see, 10 teams compete with each other for the title. Chennai Super Kings had won the IPL 2021 title after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Dubai. This time, they begin their title defense in the IPL 2022 opener when they face KKR at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26. IPL 2022 would be played in four venues across Maharashtra due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium would host 20 games each while 15 games would be played at the MCA International Stadium in Pune and Brabourne Stadium. IPL 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Indian Premier League 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details

Cricket fans in the state of Maharashtra would thus be able to watch all matches from the stadium itself. However, keeping COVID-19 restrictions in mind, the Maharashtra government has given a green signal to having 25% crowd capacity in the stadiums for the tournament.

How To Buy Tickets For IPL 2022 Matches?

Tickets for IPL 2022 are not made live yet and the gateway for purchasing them would generally open a few days before the competition begins. For those willing to buy IPL 2022 tickets, do keep an eye on the official websites of BCCI and IPL for more information. Last season, tickets for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE were available on a website named Platinumlist.

This season, the competition would have a different format as well with 10 teams divided into groups of five each. Every team would play 14 league stage games each.

