New Delhi [India], June 9: A powerful wave of literary innovation is about to crash upon the shores of Indian fiction. Author Abhineet Garg, known for his emotionally intense narratives and genre-defying creativity, is set to launch not one, but three remarkable books over the course of June and July 2025. The titles - The Puppet Show!, The Real One!, and Anubhooti - each peel back layers of identity, perception, and inner truth. Together, they form an ambitious trilogy of psychological intrigue, poetic resonance, and haunting revelations.

Abhineet was recognised as Second Runners-Up in the StoryMirror Sahitya Awards (English Digital - Editor's Choice) for his novel "It Was Perfect!: The Story of an Artist", a heartfelt story that moved both readers and critics alike. Further cementing his growing influence in the literary community, he has also been nominated for the prestigious "Writer of the Year" award by BizzOpps, with results expected between June and August 2025.

What distinguishes this triple launch is not just the stories, but the spirit in which they were conceived. All three books were written under the poetic mentorship of legendary poet, shayar, and author Sh. Ashok Mizaj Badr - whose contributions to Indian literature include acclaimed works such as Aaj Ka Mizaj, Ghazal Nama, and Main Ashok Hun Main Mizaj Bhi. Badr Sahab's guidance infused the books with an underlying lyricism, and his tribute to Abhineet's journey is nothing short of glowing. In his words:

"These are not just books. They are staged confessions. They do not entertain you. They dare you to feel."

The Puppet Show!

A dark psychological story that tiptoes between science fiction and existential crisis, The Puppet Show! asks: What if you could be someone else, and want to stay?

It features Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni (actress known for Samrat Prithviraj, Pride, Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki, and Shrimad Ramayan) on the cover as Netra, joined by Soumen Purkait as Darshit and Priya Kapoor as Naina.

The Real One!

The Real One! explores the seductive illusion of fame and the identity fractures it causes. With Rupali Prabhakar featured on the cover as Pragati Kapoor, and Shahana Goswami (Rock On!!, Zwigato, Bombay Begums) as the enigmatic Sneha Sharma, the novel walks the line between celebrity and delusion, performance and possession.

Anubhooti

Still wrapped in mystery, Anubhooti is expected to be Abhineet's most introspective work yet. While the cover has not been finalised, the book is said to take readers into the spaces between spoken words, into sensations, silences, and emotional echoes that linger long after the page is turned.

Why Launch All Three Together?

When asked about the bold decision to release all three books back-to-back, Abhineet Garg shared:

"Some stories demand solitude. These three refused. They belong together, each one like a riddle, an echo, a breath. I want readers to experience not just the tales, but the threads that run between them."

What Lies Ahead

Following this triple release, Abhineet is already working on fiction inspired by true stories, many of which are rooted in lived experiences, untold histories, and whispered truths. He is also in advanced discussions with select screenplay directors to adapt an original story for the screen. The first screenplay will be a standalone narrative, distinct from these books, but built with the same intensity and emotional DNA.

Unified Access to All Books

Readers can now explore all of Abhineet's published works - including these upcoming releases - through a single unified digital library:

The Bookshelf

About the Author

Abhineet Garg is a rising voice in Indian fiction whose works span poetry, romance, psychological thrillers, and speculative fiction. His ability to weave emotional depth into genre-defying stories has earned him accolades and a growing readership. Whether through intimate introspection or complex plot-lines, his writing urges readers to look inward while questioning the world around them. With mentorship from a literary master and a bold vision for the future, Abhineet continues to challenge the boundaries of storytelling.

Three books. Three mirrors. One unforgettable reflection.

Read them. Feel them. Question everything.

