New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/Target Media): In the corona era, if the common person could live their lives safely and comfortably, it is all because of covid warriors.

These selfless human beings, either individually or through their social organisations, served the people at the risk of their own lives during the pandemic.

Recently, some of these Covid warriors were felicitated at an event organised by a reputed global press release network, Times Applaud. The media house took pride in honouring the Socially responsible Indian citizens with the Times Applaud Award 2021 for their outstanding contribution to society during these critical times.

According to Taushif Patel, the Co-founder of Times Applaud, "The murky times might have engulfed us for two years but nothing like recognizing the role of many who stood for us to combat COVID-19. This is a small gesture from our side to thank them as much as possible. With respect to their contribution, it will still be counted less for the work they are doing for us."

The Award ceremony was a virtual event conducted from Mumbai, and there were more than 17 recipients of the honorary award. Some of them were Doctors, other medical experts, corporates, working professionals, social workers, personalities, & influencers, etc.; all of them worked day and night for our cause and benefit. The Award souvenir/memento was later couriered to them, individually.

Among the medical fraternity to receive the honour were Dr Rahila Shaikh of Dr Rahilas Holistic Health, Dr Mangesh- a Clinical Trial Expert; Dr Uday Tamhankar of Ceramco Dental, Dr Nikhil Tari (India's first bodybuilding consultant) & Dr Vivek Lolage, a reputed Ayurvedic, has rendered remarkable service to mankind during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His selfless service during corona Pandemic is something that needs to be appreciated and valued.

Dr Rahila performed her duties by reaching out to non-covid patients through 24*7 online consultation and raising awareness about the pandemic from her social media handles. In contrast, Dr Mangesh contributed by conducting crucial clinical research to find this disease's exact cause.

Dr Uday Was seen working day and night, even during the peak wave of Covid, where most of the young doctors were avoiding any physical contact with their patients.

Then there was Abhijeet Rane, founder general secretary of Dhadak All Film Kamgar Union. The man helped the junior artist and other industry workers by supporting them financially and providing them with all basic necessities and medicine. Rane received the support of many big film stars in his endeavour.

From the Corporate world, the virtual platform included Mahesh Jogani (CMD Jogani group of companies), Rajendra Singh (CEO of star promotion inc - Houston, USA) and Arvind Godara and Ajeet Godara (Natureland Organics). These corporate bigwigs carried on with their corporate social responsibility with due diligence and strong leadership.

Some other dignitaries to be rewarded were -expert financial crisis councillor Dr Hiten, Ssuhani Sinalkar of Sohamiit And Neet Classes, Dr Richardson and Nilesh Kumar and Neha Kumar of Ascent Career Institute, in contributing in the academic front through their individual-teaching establishments either by waiving fees for poor students or by not laying off their coaching staff.

Social workers & Political activists such as Azeez Abdulla, Ganpat Banthia and Raunak Singh of Sikh Aid. These social workers organised medical camps, distributed medical supplies, masks and sanitisers to the poor and marginalised in the remotest corners of India.

Although to express our gratitude to such covid warriors, such recognition ceremonies are needed. But then corona warriors deserve more respect and reverence from the public. The general public is expected to understand the social emergency and act according to the laid protocols. This is another way of awarding our covid warriors. www.timesapplaud.com

