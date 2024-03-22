BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22: Travel is an exciting adventure full of surprises. But sometimes, unexpected things can happen that can ruin your trip. That's where travel insurance comes in - it protects you from these unexpected events and keeps your adventure going smoothly.

Choosing the right travel insurance plan can be confusing, but this guide will help you understand what you need.

Understanding Your Travel Needs

First, think about your travel plans:

* Where are you going? Some places are riskier than others.

* How long is your trip? Longer trips have a higher chance of something going wrong.

* What activities are you doing? Adventurous activities like skydiving or skiing need extra protection.

* Are you traveling alone, with family, or in a group? This affects the type of insurance you need.

Types of Coverage

There are two main types of travel insurance:

1- Comprehensive plans: These cover many things like trip cancellations, medical emergencies, lost baggage, and more. They give you more protection but cost more compared to basic plans.

2- Basic plans: These have limited coverage compared to comprehensive plans and are cheaper.

Important Things to Look For:

* Medical coverage: This pays for hospital stays, doctor visits, and getting you home if you get sick or injured.

* Trip cancellation/interruption coverage: This gives you back the money you paid for your trip if you have to cancel or cut it short.

* Baggage coverage: This covers lost or delayed luggage so you can replace your things.

* 24/7 emergency assistance: This helps with issues like lost passports, language barriers, or medical emergencies. Exclusions and Pre-Existing Conditions

Some things may not be covered, like:

* Pre-existing medical conditions: Check if these are covered, partially covered, or not covered at all.

* High-risk activities: Activities like skydiving or mountaineering may need extra coverage.

* Certain regions or activities: Some areas or activities may be excluded based on government warnings.

Budgeting

* Compare different plans and their coverage, deductibles (the amount you pay before insurance kicks in), and additional benefits.

* For frequent travelers, an annual multi-trip policy can be more cost-effective.

Royal Sundaram Advantage

Royal Sundaram is a trusted travel insurance provider with comprehensive plans that cover medical expenses, trip cancellations, lost baggage, and more. They have years of experience helping travelers and providing reliable service.

With Royal Sundaram International Travel Insurance, you can focus on your adventure knowing you're protected.

