New Delhi [India], January 25: Women are an integral part of any cultured society. Women are the pillars of the development of a society as they not just guide society but also act as guardians. And when we talk about successful Indian women's personalities, those aspects become more imperative as they not just fulfil the responsibility of being a woman but also channelize their energy and knowledge for the betterment of society as a whole. These successful women's personalities are a boon for society they motivate a lot of youngsters to come forward in life to achieve something meaningful.

Alia Bhatt, Actress & Entrepreneur

Alia Bhatt is an Indian Actress and Entrepreneur, who predominantly works in Hindi films. Known for her portrayals of women in troubling circumstances, she has received several accolades, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. One of India's highest-paid actresses, she has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014 and was awarded the Time100 Impact Award in 2022. Bhatt won four Filmfare Awards for Best Actress for playing a victim of drug abuse in the crime drama Udta Punjab (2016), an undercover spy in the thriller Raazi (2018), a possessive girlfriend in the musical drama Gully Boy (2019), and the titular prostitute in the biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). The last of these also earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She expanded to film production with the black comedy Darlings (2022), and had further commercial success in the fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022) and the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Actress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actress and producer. The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Chopra is one of India's highest-paid actresses and has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In the next two years, Forbes listed her among the World's 100 Most Powerful Women, and in 2022, she was named in the BBC 100 Women list. For playing a troubled model in the drama Fashion (2008), Chopra won a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Chopra gained further praise for portraying a range of characters in the films Kaminey (2009), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), Barfi! (2012), Mary Kom (2014), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Bajirao Mastani (2015).

From 2015 to 2018, Chopra starred as Alex Parrish in the ABC thriller series Quantico, becoming the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series. Founding the production company Purple Pebble Pictures in 2015, she produced several films under it, including the Marathi films Ventilator (2016) and Paani (2019), and the self-starring Hindi biopic The Sky Is Pink (2019). Chopra has also appeared in Hollywood films, such as Baywatch (2017), Isn't It Romantic (2019), The White Tiger (2021), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021), and starred in the action thriller series Citadel (2023).

Richa Badhalia, Entrepreneur & Manifestation Coach

In the vibrant tapestry of India's beauty landscape, Faith & Patience emerges as a trailblazer, proudly claiming the title of India's first camel milk hair care brand. Founded in 2018 by Richa Badhalia, this brand's success story is a fusion of passion, indigenous ingredients, and a commitment to ethical beauty. Richa's journey began in 2014 during her four-year stint studying in Singapore, Dubai, and Sydney. It was here that she not only honed her academic skills but also delved into the world of beauty, researching and creating cosmetics for friends and family. These formative years instilled in her the importance of reading labels, cultivating an awareness of natural and organic beauty products. In 2015, Richa's consciousness about ethical practices in the beauty industry deepened as she marveled at the well-maintained animals in Australia, Dubai, and Singapore. A surprising revelation about the world's costliest coffee being crafted from elephant dung marked a turning point in her perspective.

The following year, her concerns shifted to the welfare of camels in Rajasthan, where they were being tragically slaughtered for meat. This led her to the Camel Conservation Project, unravelling the miraculous benefits of camel milk. This discovery set the stage for what would become Faith & Patience's signature ingredient - camel milk. In 2017, Richa's commitment went beyond research as she drove 240 kilometres from Brisbane to the Gold Coast to visit a camel milk farm and engage in discussions about the Camel Conservation Project. The year 2018 brought a unique blend of pursuits for Richa. While she was studying for the prestigious IAS (Indian Administrative Service) and teaching underprivileged children who had never been to school, Faith & Patience emerged as a means to fund their school fees. The brand quickly gained popularity among customers, resonating with its ethos of ethical beauty and social responsibility. In 2019, Richa's personal and professional worlds merged as she married Meet Badhalia. Together, they established a manufacturing facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan, laying the groundwork for Faith & Patience's production. The pinnacle of their journey arrived in 2020 when Faith & Patience introduced India's first Camel milk shampoo and conditioner. This groundbreaking move not only marked a significant leap in the beauty industry but also aimed to support the Camel Conservation Project run by NGO Camel Charishma. It was a testament to the brand's commitment to changing the beauty game, one innovative product at a time. Faith & Patience's success story encapsulates Richa's journey of having faith in native ingredients, flora, and fauna of India, combined with modern medical science. It's a tale of recognizing the beauty in India's own heritage, finding inspiration in Rajasthani camels over Australian Kangaroos, and ultimately manifesting this journey into the creation of a brand that embraces the values of faith and patience.

Minal Koppikar, Actress & Model

Minal Koppikar is an Indian Actress and Model. In a world where dreams often succumb to the pressures of life, Minal Koppikar stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of women who defy the odds to achieve their aspirations. Her journey from the corporate corridors to the dazzling ramps of beauty pageants is a saga of determination, resilience, and the pursuit of one's true passion. Minal's story begins in the classrooms where her natural leadership qualities shone bright, propelling her to become the head girl of her school. Her academic journey took her into the realm of electronics and telecommunications, laying the foundation for an illustrious 18-year career in the corporate world. Beyond her professional pursuits, Minal embraced a diverse array of talents. From traditional Indian folk dances like Gidda and Garba to the energetic rhythms of American Latin dances like Salsa and cha-cha, she demonstrated a flair for the arts. Even within the confines of her corporate office and college, she engaged in ramp walks and modelling, showcasing her versatility.

The results of her relentless dedication were evident when she clinched the prestigious titles of Mrs. India Gujarat 2020, Mrs. India Best Rampwalk 2020, Ambassador Gujarat, and Best Beautiful Hair. Her success resonates not only in the glittering trophies but in the resounding message that hard work, resilience, and self-belief can overcome any obstacle. Minal Koppikar has transitioned from being a titleholder to a beacon of inspiration. Today, she channels her experiences and wisdom as a beauty pageant jury member, personality groomer, and influencer. Her journey is a reminder that life's various chapters, though distinct, can seamlessly coexist to create a narrative of fulfilment and accomplishment.

Suchi Mukherjee, CEO, LimeRoad

Suchi built LimeRoad with the mission of identifying and helping scale direct-to-consumer fashion labels in India, thereby creating a discovery platform with peak revenues of Rs900cr, 16m buyers served which is 10% of the largest offline integrated retailer in India across all sectors, the lightest app in the country. Suchi Mukherjee is an exemplary example of a woman who has achieved success in both the corporate and entrepreneurial sectors. She has used her education, skills, experience, passion, and vision to build LimeRoad, a platform that serves the needs and aspirations of millions of women in India and around the world. Limeroad is an Indian online marketplace, owned by V MART RETAIL LIMITED The company is based in Gurugram, Haryana. It is India's first women's social shopping website. It deals in clothing and accessories for women, men and kids.

Dr. Madhvi Borse Singh Insa, TEDx Speaker & Educator

Embark on the remarkable journey of Dr. Madhvi Borse Singh Insa, an extraordinary figure whose influence spans education, poetry, and global impact. With a stellar record of achievements, Dr Borse stands as a beacon of inspiration, having earned an impressive array of prestigious awards, including 33 honorary doctorates in English literature, Psychology, Philosophy and humanity as well as prestigious records including two Guinness World Record attempts. Her accolades include 400 national and international awards, adorned with the Nari Shakti Puraskar and the Bharatiya Shiksha Padma Bhushan Puraskar, affirming her commitment to empowering women and transforming education. Internationally acclaimed magazines like India Today and Global Achievers have featured her, exposing readers to the brilliance of Dr. Borse's contributions. Her eloquent prose and soul-stirring verses have found a home in over 4k newspapers, sparking conversations and igniting imaginations globally.

Beyond her literary pursuits, Dr. Borse has become an icon in education, invited as a guest speaker to almost 2000 webinars and numerous seminars. As an International Online English Coach, her expertise resonates across borders, impacting learners worldwide. This dynamic approach to education is complemented by her groundbreaking achievements, including two Guinness World Record attempts showcasing her innovative spirit. Adding to her laurels is the esteemed note of appreciation from Kiran Bedi, the first IPS officer, following her impactful TEDx talks. Dr Borse's influence extends to the airwaves with interviews on 94.3 FM and All India Radio, showcasing the breadth of her reach and impact. In the realm of literature, her latest masterpiece, "Surmay Kavysangrah," creates ripples on prestigious platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and TEDx twice. This transformative work invites readers on a journey of enrichment and enlightenment, to Dr. Borse's multifaceted brilliance.

Pooja Poddar Marwah, Author

Pooja Poddar Marwah, a dynamic and driven woman, is one of India's most articulate writers. Armed with a keen eye for storytelling and a passion for the written word, she has crafted a body of work that is both engaging and thought-provoking. From curating content in fields of PR, Technology, Gaming, Construction, Law, Finance & Wellness, Pooja remains steadfast in her pursuit of excellence, as she inspires and empowers a new generation of writers. Her innovative ideas and exemplary work ethics have earned her recognition as a much sought after 'Content Specialist.' A regular columnist with Local and National publications, both of Pooja's columns - 'Politics with a twist' and 'Conversations with Pooja' are widely read and appreciated. She has been featured for her work with DNA, Pop Diaries, Clout News, Times of India, Garhwal Post, Pioneer, and India Today. She was awarded by the TIMES GROUP for excellence in the field of content in September 2023 and was identified as one of 100 women achievers for the Wommenovators Creators Fest.

In the world of Robotics and Technology, Pooja has mastered the art of several AI apps which have accelerated her content career to leading companies of the world. Her ability to merge technological diversity with an empathetic approach has enabled her to provide thought leadership to corporate leaders internationally. She has the privilege of working with Fortune 500 Companies, showcasing a unique combination of compassion and content expertise. And all this from the comfort of her own home. She proves that in today's world, all you need to succeed is a skill set and dollops of passion for what you do. Her work is an inspiration to many women across the country and her workshops on content curation has helped over 1200 home makers get financially independent.

Beyond her professional achievements, Pooja is deeply committed to promoting and preserving India's culture and heritage. Actively involved with the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, that aims to promote and spread India's culture and heritage, Pooja's oration skills have had her speak at leading Literature Festivals like the Khushwant Singh Literature Festival, Inkspire, The Dehradun Literature Festival, Valley of Words and more.

Michelle Mehta, TEDx Speaker & Author

Michelle Mehta is a TEDx Speaker and a bestselling author. Michelle stands out as a beacon of authenticity and transformation. Renowned as a TEDx Speaker, Confidence Expert, and International Bestselling Author, Mehta has not only graced the stage of the Tonight Show with Jay Leno but has also engaged in conversations with notable figures such as Dr. Deepak Chopra and Vincente Fox, the former President of Mexico. What sets Mehta apart is not just her impressive resume but the profound personal journey that fuels her mission. Yahoo Finance acknowledged her impact by naming her one of "The top 10 female coaches to follow in 2021," a testament to the genuine change she instigates in the lives of those she touches. Mehta's story is not one of perpetual success but a narrative of resilience and triumph over darkness. Acquainted with the struggles of living in the shadows, she undertook a remarkable transformation by prioritizing her mental health and overcoming trauma. Today, she channels her experiences into guiding high-profile clients and organizations toward lives filled with happiness and confidence.

Shradha Sharma, CEO of YourStory

Shradha Sharma is an Indian journalist and entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of YourStory. Sharma was born in Patna, Bihar, India. She shifted to New Delhi in 1997. She did a bachelor's and master's degree in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi. She completed her master's degree from Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad. Sharma started her career being a brand advisor at The Times of India. After that, she worked as an assistant vice president at the business channel CNBC TV18. In 2008, she founded YourStory, a startup media platform. YourStory Media is India's leading online media venture for Entrepreneurs and Startups, with flagship properties - YourStory.com, HerStory, SocialStory. YourStory has told more than 1,20,000 stories of entrepreneurs and reaches over 10 million engaged readers every month. YourStory tells stories in 12 Indian languages.

Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India Jury & Entrepreneur

Namita Thapar is an Indian entrepreneur who is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Its headquarters is in Pune, Maharashtra. She was born to Satish Mehta, an Indian businessman, and Bhavna Mehta. Her father, Satish Mehta, is Emcure Pharmaceuticals' founder and is also the CEO of the same. Namita Thapar is a well-known figure, especially when it comes to progressive women in business in India. She is an inspiration and has contributed to the health business as Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Executive Director, India Business. The Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director reportedly earns Rs 50 Crores per year as her salary.

