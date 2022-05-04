New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/SRV): To create a platform for students in digital learning, Chubb Business Services India Pvt Ltd (CBSI), in association with the Telangana government and NGO partner Nirmaan Organization, installed Disruptive Digital Intervention (DDI) labs at three government schools in Hyderabad last year.

Chubb fully sponsored well-trained faculty for the labs, along with annual maintenance covering power backup, a high-speed broadband internet connectivity projector, LED TV and audio facility.

A group of CBSI employees and Chubb leaders, including Shekar Pannala, Vice President, Chubb Group and Global CIO; Gellert Eduard Fabian, CIO for Chubb's Asia Pacific region; Mohan Narayanaswamy, SVP, CEO, and MD of CBSI; and Duggirala Sathya Prakash, AVP Risk and Compliance, visited ZPHS Medipally. Students enthusiastically welcomed Chubb senior leadership and expressed how the computer lab installations have benefitted them by giving new hope for their future. During the visit, Pannala and Fabian interacted with the students, faculty and Headmasters of three schools to understand the students' progress in digital learning through these labs.

Emphasizing the importance of education, Pannala urged students to be goal-oriented, focused and utilize the resources to maximize their future growth opportunities. He stated, "Education is the most precious asset one can have, and being literate in technology leads to more career choices."He also assured Chubb's active participation in supporting students' overall advancement and career opportunities.

Narayanaswamy said, "We should dream big and give our best efforts to reach great heights. With a strong will, we can achieve success irrespective of our origins." He reiterated Chubb's commitment and support in creating smart classrooms for students' learning. Mayur Patnala, Founder and CEO, Nirmaan Organization, and L. Satya Prasad, Headmaster, ZPHS Medipally, expressed their gratitude to Chubb for extending tremendous support by inspiring students with their presence.

Chubb Business Services India is a fast-growing Global Competency Center that supports Chubb's insurance operations, information technology, and digital and analytics functions. Effective April 8, 2022, Chubb Business Services India LLP is converted to Chubb Business Services India Private Limited. Since its inception in Oct 2019, CBSI has expanded its foothold in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, providing support with a diversified talent pool of 900+ employees in Intelligent Process Automation, Digital technology, data analytics, and catastrophe modelling and risk management.

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to diverse clients. We assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline as an underwriting company. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength, and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, Paris, London, and other locations and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Visit chubb.com

