New York [US]/ London [UK], July 30: TresVista, a global enterprise that has established itself as a leader in delivering scalable, technology-enabled solutions that drive operational excellence across company types and industries, has entered into a multi-year, exclusive partnership with Model ML, the premier AI-native orchestration platform powering intelligent agents for enterprise-scale workflows.

Together, the firms are building bespoke AI agents that will set a new standard across the investment services space. By combining Model ML's agent orchestration architecture with TresVista's unparalleled expertise in financial workflows, the partnership is poised to deliver capabilities the industry has never seen before, combining sophisticated and customized AI tools with human intelligence and accountability at the front end.

"This is a generational leap - not an upgrade," said Sudeep Mishra, Co-CEO of TresVista. "We're fusing cutting-edge AI infrastructure with world-class domain knowledge to create AI agents that will soon make traditional approaches obsolete. Model ML's technical ability and approach to orchestrate agentic workflows when combined with our deep knowledge of financial processes is a clear winner in the marketplace and we plan to continue to push the boundaries of innovation. Together with the recent launch of Descrial, our product platform, we are gearing ourselves to thrive in a tech enabled world."

The first wave of intelligent agents will be deployed to clients in TresVista's highest-value investment research workflows, tackling complex, high-touch mandates with enhanced precision, speed, and scalability.

"Our clients are industry powerhouses and choose to work with the best," said Abilash Jaikumar, Co-CEO of TresVista. "They expect insight, innovation, partnership, and consistent value addition from us to help continuously power that dominance. We make sure our clients stay at the forefront of how technology and talent can be applied for lasting competitive advantage. The outcome of this collaboration is pace and precision, without compromising the depth and quality."

Key Highlights:

-Exclusive collaboration: The partnership includes a tailored exclusivity framework, ensuring the uniqueness of the co-developed agents in the market

- Strategic investment: TresVista has invested in Model ML through its new corporate venture vehicle, deepening strategic alignment and long-term commitment

- Advisory board role: Sudeep Mishra, Co-CEO of TresVista has joined the Model ML advisory board and will provide strategic guidance rooted in domain expertise

- Enterprise rollout begins in 6 weeks: Deployment will start in TresVista's flagship Research and Investment Services line and scale firm wide later this year

"We built Model ML to meet the complexity of real-world workflows," said Chaz Englander, CEO of Model ML. "Our platform orchestrates language models, tools, and data pipelines into structured, reliable agents - giving partners like TresVista the power to design scalable intelligence around their unique strengths. This partnership is a blueprint for where enterprise AI is heading."

This evolving role of AI in the financial services sector was recently spotlighted in an interview released by OpenAI with Chaz - Click here to read the interview.

Together, TresVista and Model ML are not just building AI agents - they are actively redefining the future of investment services.

About Model ML

Model ML is an AI-native orchestration platform enabling enterprises to build modular, intelligent agents that integrate models, data, tools, and logic into end-to-end workflows. Trusted by high-performance teams in finance, consulting, and professional services, Model ML makes AI work at scale - securely, audibly, and reliably.

About TresVista

TresVista is a global enterprise whose business model is built to deliver enduring value. TresVista combines best practices, technology-enabled execution, and industry-leading talent to drive meaningful results. By integrating advisory capabilities with scalable delivery, TresVista helps clients operate smarter and grow stronger. TresVista's services include investment diligence, industry research, valuation, fund administration, accounting, and data analytics.

