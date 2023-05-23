SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 23: The two-day conclave of researchers (Shodh Prayas) concluded at the Vivekananda Global University with motivational and inspiring speeches by the top brains of the country and an exchange of ideas and thoughts among hundreds of researchers and scholars from across the country.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event before a packed audience, acclaimed educationist Dr P.C. Trivedi likened education to flower petals and said that their fragrance would spread far and wide if they properly worked. In his speech, which was laced with inspiring couplets and quotes from ancient Indian scientists and modern thinkers, Dr Trivedi underlined the importance of teachers in disseminating knowledge. ''Chanakya had said that teacher is not an ordinary person...our first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru had said only science can solve the problems of humanity and that's the reason why he talked of developing scientific temper....Nehru used to say that IITs are modern temples of India,'' Dr Trivedi said.

He further said that the universities would become relics if they didn't undertake research. Dr Trivedi lamented that many of the modern-day researches were nothing but simply cut and paste. ''A majority of today's researches are substandard research.....usefulness of research is essential,'' he added. ''The 21st century belongs to nanotechnology and artificial intelligence is very important,'' he remarked. Dr Trivedi exhorted the students to stay hungry for knowledge and also stay foolish till their death. ''Look for new knowledge....make your own identity...hard work essential....If you want to succeed they you should be ready to toil hard, speak sweetly, conviction and a peaceful mind,'' he remarked.

Sachin Kapur, in his address, underlined the need for developing emotional quotient. "Now a days we emphasize most about knowledge...but sharing of knowledge is equally important,'' he said adding that soft skill development was essential. '' Every student should try to improve communication skill,'' he added.

In his address, the CEO of VGU Shree Onkar Bagaria explained about the facilities being provided by the university to foster research and innovation. VGU president Prof Vijay Vir Singh, in his speech, explained the kind of research being undertaken at the university. ''We have taken several initiatives to promote quality research,'' he added. Dean, Research & Development Dr Subodh Srivastava said that a large number of manuscripts were written by the researchers. ''The response was great,'' he remarked.

Earlier in the day the researchers were given crucial tips on how to write research papers by the experts. He also said that 'Shodh Prayas' was a unique event and was first of its kind in the country. Hundreds of experts and researchers from across the country took part in the two-day Conclave and interacted with each other on the nuances of research and its process. The experts also went through the research papers of the scholars and gave them important suggestions to improve them. Various departments of the VGU also gave their presentations before the experts wherein they showcased their achievements in the field of research, patent and product development.

Awards were distributed under different categories. The themes include global topics like Sustainable development regarding resource management, Data Science & E-learning along with researching on Indian knowledge System. The awards were given for best department, best research paper, poster presentation, full-length manuscripts, patents, collaborations, projects and others.

