Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: After a Sellout beginning to their World Tour this year in Hawaii, New Zealand & Australia, the global music scene is abuzz with excitement as the legendary English band UB40 feat. Ali Campbell makes their way to India with an unforgettable, RELIVE India Tour, Initiated by ASSET. With their timeless melodies and iconic hits, this tour promises an enthralling journey that will evoke cherished memories and ignite newfound excitement.

Renowned for their reggae-pop spirit and chart-topping tracks, the Band has carved its name into music history since the 80s, captivating audiences worldwide. This highly anticipated tour marks their Indian comeback since 1999, offering an experience that is set to redefine entertainment. The tour will grace two cities - Mumbai and New Delhi - allowing fans across the nation to immerse themselves in the magic of UB40 feat. Ali Campbell's music. The band has the distinction of being the most traveled amongst the United Kingdom's top of the chart Bands' holding concerts in 72 countries over the last decade.

The band will perform in Mumbai on February 17, 2024 at DOME SVP Stadium, Worli, Mumbai. The seating has been restricted to 4000 seats only.

Fronted by the original lead Singer, Ali Campbell, the contemporary iteration of UB40 feat. Ali Campbell stays true to the essence that propelled the band to fame. Ali Campbell, Lead Singer, shared his anticipation about returning to India, stating, "I am eagerly looking forward to stepping onto the Indian stage once again and feeling the unmatched warmth of Indian fans. Sharing our music with our Indian fans and creating unforgettable memories is a privilege. It's about time I came back"

Sanjay M Lal, [MD & CEO] of ASSET, the Principle promoter of the tour, expressed his excitement about partnering with UB40 feat. Ali Campbell while announcing the RELIVE India Tour, said, "RELIVE is all about celebrating memories, Re-igniting the Nostalgia, and creating new moments alongside. Bringing UB40 feat. Ali Campbell as the first of many well-deserved Legends of India, fills us with immense pride. ASSET is committed to delivering an unparalleled experience that revolutionizes the concert landscape in India. This tour, featuring exceptional band performances and premium services, aims to set new entertainment standards which will be seen for the 1st time in India."

Central to the tour's allure is the unique concert format, thoughtfully curated with fans in mind. Featuring fully seated concerts with room to sway, the ambiance is intimate and attendance is limited, ensuring a seamless, immersive evening for attendees. Enhanced by exclusive lounges offering personalized services and tables with butler assistance, the concert experience is designed for ultimate enjoyment. Lal affirmed, "Our objective is to provide a hassle-free and enjoyable evening, where all you need to do is revel in the music and create enduring memories."

UB40 feat. Ali Campbell's setlist is a treasure trove of classic tracks that rekindle memories and emotions. From favorites like "Red Red Wine" to "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love with You," "Don't Break My Heart," "Purple Rain," "Kingston Town" and "I Got You Babe," the audience is in for one amazing trip. The tour promises moments that will be cherished for years to come.

Prepare to embark on a journey that blends the enchantment of the past with the excitement of the present. The RELIVE India tour, initiated by ASSET, guarantees an unparalleled concert experience that leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories and an invitation to relive the golden era.

Ticketing Details:

Ticket categories range from Silver to Platinum and lounges, are priced from INR 2900 to INR 19,900. Exclusive tables for 8 guests start at INR 125,000 only.

Tickets are available at https://insider.in/relive-ub40-feat-ali-campbell-india-tour-mumbai-17feb-2024/event

About the Band:

The iconic English reggae and pop band has been a household name since the 80s, leaving an indelible mark on the global music landscape. Formed in Birmingham, the band's reggae-infused sound and chart-topping hits have garnered them a massive fan following spanning generations. Their journey began in 1979 in Moseley, infusing British flavor into Jamaican reggae. With hits like "Red Red Wine," "I Got You Babe" and "Falling In Love With You," the band sold 100 million records and topped the charts globally. Their three-part "Labour Of Love" series paid homage to their inspirations. Backed by a dynamic seven-piece band, UB40 feat. Ali Campbell delivers compelling live performances. The "Real Labour Of Love" tour reached Australia, New Zealand, Europe, America, and even the remote island of Rarotonga. UB40 feat. Ali Campbell's music transcends time, creating an unparalleled connection between their audience and their soul-stirring melodies.

About ASSET:

Asset flaunts itself as an exclusive, Industry First, ConsumEAR Services company.

We provide Brand Building, Sports & Live Entertainment marketing solutions, Events and Activations, and Talent Marketing services which are defined as 'assisting our clients by using varied tools, mediums, and processes to achieve Consumer Engagement, Acquisition & Retention'.

We take pride in our attributes of Brand Nurturing & Development, Assets development in Sports, Entertainment, and other genres, Talent marketing, Strategic & Analytical bend, Creativity, Deep & Wide Domain Knowledge & Expertise, Service Delivery, Monitoring & Reporting capabilities

Asset has transcended the Global footprint by delivering High Impact projects & solutions from Canada to Malaysia, for nearly 2 decades now.

