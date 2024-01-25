New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, attended the event "Empowering the Youth: Building the Foundations of a Viksit Bharat" at Hindu College, Delhi, underscoring the vital role of Indian students in global workplaces and urging the youth to contribute to India's economic independence.

Addressing the audience, Sitharaman emphasized the strong global demand for Indian students, stating, "When you go abroad, they seek Indian students, they want Indian Graduates. We are preferred because we are good team players and understand leadership's role. So it is that blend of values and working conditions that you understand, that Indian students are preferred in workplaces."

Reflecting on the historical significance of Hindu College and its involvement in India's freedom movement, Sitharaman called upon the students to play a pivotal role in achieving economic independence and fostering economic 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance).

She commended the institution for its glorious past, urging today's youth to replicate the commitment displayed by their predecessors.

"I would think, therefore, for a college like 'Hindu' with a glorious history, the part that you played in India's freedom movement for achieving political independence, governing independence, independence to rule ourselves, today we have to repeat that role for economic independence and economic 'Atmanirbharta'," Sitharaman remarked.

The Finance Minister's address resonated with the theme of empowering the youth to become contributors to India's economic growth. She encouraged the students to embrace their responsibility in the journey towards economic self-sufficiency and to utilize the foundation laid by institutions like Hindu College.

The event served as a platform for interaction and inspiration, with Sitharaman's words resonating with the aspirations of the youth.

As India continues its path of economic development, the Finance Minister's call for the youth to actively participate in the nation's economic journey serves as a clarion call for building a stronger and self-reliant India. (ANI)

