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Agency News Agency News Business News | University Students and Radio Jockeys Partner on Innovative Messaging for Immunization and NCDs Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 27: Under the visionary leadership of Prof. Mazhar Asif, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, and Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar, Jamia Millia Islamia, the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), in collaboration with the Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, and UNICEF India, successfully organized a two-day workshop held on 24th & 25th April, 2026 at Jamia Millia Islamia. The workshop brought together over 30 students from various departments of Jamia, such as Dentistry, Healthcare and Hospital Management, Hindi Mass Media, and Media. Culture and Governance, Digital Marketing, CIE, and radio jockeys from private FM stations, and the Head, Jamia Radio, to strengthen public health communication on immunization and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through radio and digital platforms.

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 27: Under the visionary leadership of Prof. Mazhar Asif, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, and Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar, Jamia Millia Islamia, the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), in collaboration with the Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, and UNICEF India, successfully organized a two-day workshop held on 24th & 25th April, 2026 at Jamia Millia Islamia. The workshop brought together over 30 students from various departments of Jamia, such as Dentistry, Healthcare and Hospital Management, Hindi Mass Media, and Media. Culture and Governance, Digital Marketing, CIE, and radio jockeys from private FM stations, and the Head, Jamia Radio, to strengthen public health communication on immunization and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through radio and digital platforms.

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Prof. Mazhar Asif, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, emphasized that academic institutions play a crucial role in connecting knowledge with practice through meaningful collaborations. He noted that such initiatives enable students to engage with public health themes like immunization and NCDs while developing evidence-based communication, leveraging radio and digital platforms for wider societal impact.

Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar, Jamia Millia Islamia, highlighted that collaborative academic platforms are vital for experiential learning and social engagement. He stated that such initiatives empower students to translate knowledge into effective communication on public health issues, enhancing outreach through modern media and contributing to informed and healthier communities.

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Aligned with the theme of World Immunization Week 2026, "For Every Generation, Vaccines Work," the workshop reinforced the role of vaccines in protecting individuals and families across life. It also brought focus to the growing importance of prevention, early awareness, and healthy behaviours to address NCDs among children and adolescents.

Speaking at the workshop, Zafrin Chowdhury, Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships, UNICEF India, said, "India's immunization programme continues to reach millions of children and pregnant women every year, reflecting strong systems and commitment. Vaccines protect every generation and remain a key marker of equity, especially in reaching children who are still missed. Non-communicable diseases require early attention, awareness, and care. Working with partners like Jamia Millia Islamia and engaging young communicators, and using platforms like radio and digital media, can help further awareness and understanding of healthier behaviours."

Dr. Nande Putta, Chief of Health, UNICEF India, said, "India continues to make strong progress in immunization, reaching millions of children and pregnant women every year, and reducing the number of zero-dose children. At the same time, ensuring that every child is reached remains a priority, particularly in underserved communities, making immunization a key marker of equity."

She further added that the focus on prevention must extend beyond infectious diseases. With a growing burden of childhood conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and heart diseases, there is an increasing need to strengthen regular screening, early detection, prompt management, including mental well-being, and supportive environments. Together, these efforts contribute to a more comprehensive approach to child health, ensuring that children not only survive but also thrive. The workshop brought together students, radio jockeys, media practitioners, and public health experts for focused sessions on immunization and NCDs, emphasizing that young voices can help build trust, counter misinformation, and shape behaviours within their communities.

Delivering the welcome address, Prof. Rihan Khan Suri, Director, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Jamia Millia Islamia, said, "Academic institutions play an important role in connecting knowledge with practice. Through this collaboration, students engage directly with public health themes like immunization and childhood NCDs and develop communication that is evidence-based and relevant. Radio and digital platforms together can extend the reach and impact of these messages across communities."

The workshop brought together students, radio jockeys, media practitioners, and public health experts for focused sessions on immunization and NCDs, emphasizing that young voices can help build trust, counter misinformation, and shape behaviours within their communities.

The initiative is part of UNICEF India's ongoing efforts to work with academic institutions and media platforms to strengthen evidence-based communication, build public trust, and support positive health behaviours across communities.

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