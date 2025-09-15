PNN

Dubai [UAE], September 15: Valura.ai, a discipline-first wealth-technology platform, announced a blockbuster market debut in the GCC, surpassing 10,000 sign-ups within hours of launch and activating a waitlist to manage the influx. The rapid adoption underscores the region's accelerating shift toward digital-first, performance-driven wealth management.

Recognised globally among the Top 100 fintech start-ups by Money20/20 and shortlisted by North Star (GITEX), Valura.ai's launch momentum highlights strong regional enthusiasm for modern, intelligent investing experiences.

A licensed platform with an all-in-one view

Regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Valura.ai consolidates users' assets and liabilities--across real estate, equities, crypto, mutual funds, gold, loans and more--into a single, intelligent dashboard, giving investors the clarity to make confident, informed decisions.

Tools to build wealth with discipline

Valura.ai's toolkit includes:

* Valura Compass: a goal-based financial planning engine

* Discipline Score: a behavioral metric that promotes consistency and accountability

* Command Center: a hub to aggregate and operate accounts

Together, these features streamline the full investing journey--from planning to execution to ongoing tracking.

Marketplace access with institutional-grade intelligence

Through its marketplace, Valura.ai opens access to 10+ asset classes and layers in AI-powered insights, a one-click portfolio builder/rebalancer, and a multi-agent AI advisor--capabilities historically reserved for private banks and HNWIs. The platform also advances financial literacy via Valura Academy, a gamified education track for teens and women, pairing learning with actionable investing tools.

Executive commentary

"Valura.ai is designed to democratise wealth creation across the GCC," said Priyesh Ranjan, Founder & CEO of Valura.ai. "Our record-setting sign-ups, coupled with international recognition, signal how ready the region is for disciplined, intelligent, and accessible wealth management."

Regional outlook

The platform's early traction mirrors a broader GCC trend toward tech-enabled, outcome-oriented wealth solutions. With growing interest from Saudi Arabia and neighboring markets, Valura.ai is preparing for regional expansion beyond the UAE.

About Valura.ai

Valura.ai is a GCC-born, discipline-first wealth-tech platform on a mission to deliver "Wealth Without Walls."Regulated by the UAE SCA, Valura.ai unifies planning, investing, and tracking in one intelligent experience--bringing institutional-grade tools and behavioral discipline to everyday investors.

Source

Adapted from: Khaleej Times -- "Valura.ai ignites GCC wealth-tech scene with record-breaking launch," published September 10, 2025

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)