Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 3 (ANI/PNN): In a competitive marketplace where customers expect more, exceptional customer experience has become imperative for businesses to remain competitive and survive. In this scenario, customer strategy must be broader, more integrated, and more comprehensive to succeed. And this can be achieved only when your CX partner works as a powerful extension of your brand.

Many companies experienced disruptions due to the sudden change from on-site delivery to hybrid delivery due to Covid19 imposed lockdowns. Realising this can be problematic due to service disruptions, VCosmos has emerged as an expert and scalable partner who excels at hybrid delivery and offshore operations. Founded in 2021 with the core belief that superior customer experience delivery is an outcome of a highly experienced, enabled and empowered team with decades of hands-on customer management experience.

Also Read | Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IRE vs SA Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

VCosmos launched operations in India to assist Anglosphere enterprises in leveraging offshore talent. The diverse delivery footprint of VCosmos in India provides enterprise clients with flexibility in delivery. Adding value through its Cloud Talent Strategy, VCosmos has helped its clients in unlocking business growth.

"Over the past 30 years, India has been the world's biggest outsourcing destination, creating more than 1.5 million jobs. According to the latest Ryan Strategic Advisory Front Office CX Omnibus Survey, with input from 668 CX enterprise decision-makers, India ties with South Africa as the most favourable offshore market in 2022. Disrupting the CX world, VCosmos has made deep inroads into India's immense tech talent pool to provide a hybrid service model that currently pairs roughly 70 per cent remote delivery with 30 per cent on-site delivery from India", said Sanjay Mehta, Co-Founder and Chairman, VCosmos.

Also Read | Nepal: Two Suspected Terrorists Arrested in Kathmandu From Mumbai-Bound Flight.

Commenting at the launch of the whitepaperby Ryan Strategic Advisory, which showcases Vcosmos' full-service capabilities with an overview of the industry, Mehta said, "Mid-size clients leverage VCosmos to accommodate rapid growth. From seasonal campaigns involving dozens of agents to ongoing delivery involving thousands of agents, Vcosmos' distributed delivery model can scale. Furthermore, VCosmos is qualified as a partner of choice when rebidding for service contracts based on the experience of its executive team."

With a mission to help businesses of the future with techno-human solutions, the company operates on a "non-metro model" of service delivery in India, involving recruiting the highest quality as well as highly experienced agents in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities as well as in other remote areas with reliable internet access and offering service delivery from these areas before the pandemic. This is a great solution also to fill the huge gap created by the global workforce shortage, which is expected to run up to and beyond 2030.

Using its Cloud platform, VCosmos also delivers CX support through a combination of agents based in Argentina, Poland and Morocco. In addition to its remote agents, VCosmos also has linguists who are third-party certified in fluency. As a result, it is possible to provide CX management services in multiple languages via either on-site or remote agents or both. With these linguistic offerings, VCosmos has quickly globalised service delivery to the US, UK, Australia, India, Canada, France, Italy and Poland.

With a deep vault of experience, VCosmos has been able to reduce 30 - 50 per cent cost saving for clients through people, process and tech innovative solutions. To know more about VCosmos and how it has set a benchmark in the industry with its disruptive offerings, download the whitepaper compiled by Ryan Strategic Advisory here - https://vertexcosmos.com/insights/#group-1

VCosmos is founded in the vortex of the rapidly growing cloud technology market and rising Gen-Z talent. VCosmos extends Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), including AI, WFA, RPA, etc., and Talent as a Service (TaaS) as key engagement constructs to enable our client's dynamic growth plans, keeping highest benchmarks of agility, performance, and optimized cost savings at its core.

To know more, visit the website - https://vertexcosmos.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)