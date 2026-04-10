PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10: VerSe Innovation, India's leading AI-powered local language technology platform and parent entity of Dailyhunt, Josh, NexVerse.ai, Magzter and Oneindia, today announced the appointment of Prasanna Prasad as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). In this role, Prasanna will lead the company's engineering, product and data science functions, with a focus on advancing AI-led innovation across VerSe's family of apps and platforms.

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Prasanna brings over two decades of experience across product engineering, data science and large-scale platform development. He has led global teams across the U.S., India and Europe, and has extensive expertise in building high-scale, real-time systems, cloud-native infrastructures, and AI-driven products. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer & Head of Product and AI at Verve Group Inc., where he led a 200+ member global team and drove AI-led growth, delivering significant business impact through platform automations, advanced data science modeling and building privacy-first advertising systems.

At VerSe Innovation, Prasanna will focus on strengthening the company's AI capabilities across content creator ecosystems and digital advertising. His mandate is centred on building a coherent intelligence layer across VerSe's platforms -- advancing personalisation and content relevance at the user layer, strengthening creator ecosystems for high quality content production, and driving next-generation advertising technology and monetisation efficiency through agentic AI systems and automation.

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His appointment marks a pivotal moment as VerSe scales its AI-led product portfolio - building intelligent systems that deliver tangible results for brands and advertisers, while strengthening user & creator engagement.

Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, VerSe Innovation, said: "AI is becoming central to how digital platforms are built, scaled and monetized. At VerSe, we see this as a structural shift that will define the next phase of growth across content, creators and advertising. Prasanna brings deep experience across engineering, data science and AI-led platform transformation, along with a strong track record of building high-scale, privacy- first systems. As we continue to sharpen our focus on AI across our products and ad tech stack, his leadership will be important in strengthening our technology foundations and driving more efficient, intelligent outcomes across the ecosystem."

Prasanna Prasad, Chief Product and Technology Officer, VerSe Innovation, said: "As platforms scale, the role of technology shifts from enablement to differentiation. The focus then moves to how consistently systems can translate intelligence into real outcomes, whether in user experience, content relevance or monetization efficiency. At VerSe, the emphasis will be on driving greater precision and coherence across systems so that performance becomes more predictable and scalable over time. I'm excited to join at this point and contribute to shaping the next phase of the company's growth."

About VerSe Innovation Private Limited

At the core of VerSe Innovation, is the idea that technology can help bridge the digital divide. Since its inception, VerSe has risen to the challenge of serving the unmet content needs of millions of consumers using technology. Its unique artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning technologies enables personalized content to be delivered to millions of users based on their consumption preferences.

Today VerSe Innovation's proprietary technology platform powers millions of users to consume content in their local language on Dailyhunt. Its technology also powers India's #1 and most engaging creators app, Josh. In addition, VerSe has an integrated portfolio of AI-first products and platforms, including NexVerse.ai, Dailyhunt Premium, Josh's Audio Calling & Audio Stories and VerSe Collab, which together are reshaping how consumers, content, and brands interact in India's digital economy.

VerSe Innovation, with its family of apps focused on Bharat, became the first unicorn in tech for local languages and counts CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP), Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Siguler Guff, Carlyle Group, Baillie Gifford, Goldman Sachs, Gladebrooks, Falcon Edge Capital, AlphaWave, Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners India, Google, Microsoft, Lupa Systems, Luxor Group, Sofina, B Capital Group, IIFL, Kotak, Catamaran, Bay Capital, Edelweiss and Omidyar Network, among others as existing investors.

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