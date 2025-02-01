VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 1: In a world where environmental preservation is a pressing need, VIBGYOR High is leading the way by seamlessly integrating sustainability into education. The school is committed to reducing its environmental footprint by promoting sustainable alternatives. It has actively replaced single-use plastics with eco-friendly options such as paper, cloth, and jute bags. The school has also bid farewell to thermocol and balloons at events, embracing eco-friendly decorations that align celebrations with environmental responsibility. In its cafeteria, the school has revolutionised dining by replacing disposable plastic plates and cutlery with reusable steel alternatives.

Under the banner of the Student Social Responsibility (SSR) Club, students lead plastic recycling and upcycling campaigns, tackling plastic waste head-on. Younger students participate in the VEMBARK (Educational Milestones Beyond Academics Redefining Knowledge) programme through the Nature's Club, engaging in activities like tree planting, nature walks, and biodiversity sessions. In a heartwarming effort, the school organised a toy drive where students donated their old toys to underprivileged children, preventing these items from ending up in landfills. This initiative not only promoted reuse but also taught students the value of empathy and community responsibility.

VIBGYOR High has implemented a rainwater harvesting system, capturing and repurposing rainwater for everyday use. The school also emphasises energy conservation through awareness campaigns, encouraging students to switch off lights and fans when not in use. These habits extend beyond the classroom, empowering students to make a broader impact in their homes and communities.

"At VIBGYOR High, we're not just teaching about sustainability, we're living it. We're empowering our students to be environmental stewards, building a greener tomorrow through education and action, one eco-friendly initiative at a time." - Veena Gaur, Principal, VIBGYOR High.

The Climate Academy at VIBGYOR High is a hub for learning and action. Through rigorous coursework, collaborative projects, and hands-on activities, students gain a deep understanding of climate change and its far-reaching impacts. The club nurtures critical 21st-century skills like problem-solving and leadership, preparing students to tackle the challenges of a changing world.

Through its unwavering commitment to sustainability, VIBGYOR High, Gurugram is setting a benchmark for educational institutions worldwide, proving that education is not just about learning, it's about leading.

About VIBGYOR Group of Schools: Founded in 2004 by a group of academic and corporate professionals, VIBGYOR High provides a unique educational experience, seamlessly blending academics with sports, performing arts, community engagement, and experiential learning. As a leading school, they offer a wide choice of curricula, including CISCE, CBSE, CIE, and both national and international options for students from Kindergarten through to Grade 12.

