New Delhi [India], May 31: Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM), Hyderabad VJIM, one of the oldest and popular Business Schools of Hyderabad celebrated its 28th convocation on Sat, May 27th 2023.

Rajat Ojha, Founder & CEO, of Hyderabad based Immersive Gamitronics Private Limited, a veteran creator of chart-topping games on mobile and Playstation and creating a Metaverse platform - as India's very own Metaverse, graced the occasion which was held in the auditorium inside the sprawling campus at Bachupally.

Also present were Kode Durga Prasad, Vice-President, Vignana Jyothi, J S Rao, General Secretary, Vignana Jyothi, Harishchandra Prasad, Member of Vignana Jyothi Society.

Talking of climate changes Kode Durga Prasad, urged the students to be responsible global citizens and said, "The fact that regular disruptions will become a norm or 'business as usual' is beyond doubt. The questions that you need to really answer are whether you will find yourself invigorated or frustrated with disruptions, whether you adapt to change and adopt to take on the challenges posed by these disruptions".

Congratulating the batch which comprised 149 students Dr. Ch. Durga Prasad, Director VJIM, said, "This graduating batch is unique because most of their program was on the online mode. Most of the classmates have not met in person. They recognize their friends by the familiarity of the name. As much as they have been waiting for this occasion to catch up with each other, we have also been waiting to have them back on the campus."

The Director presented the annual report and left a message for the outgoing students - "Success that is achieved through shortcuts might be gratifying momentarily but will not hold strong for you all through life".

Speaking to the students Mr. Rajat Ojha, said, "Construction and deconstructions are an essential part of life, you will survive everything and one day you will probably stand here or any other stage sharing what kept you strong and going. My suggestion is, not to take life seriously, but take the task in your hand seriously."

The students of this batch have been placed in organizations such as Accenture, Amul, Asian Paints, Blue Star, Cushman & Wakefield, Deloitte, HT Media, MRF, Tech Mahindra, to name a few.

Accredited by two major accreditation NBA and SAQS, VJIM was established in the year 1993 and carries a rich legacy of alumni since its inception. It is an autonomous institution approved by AICTE and one of the noted B-schools in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and south of India.

With a philosophy of blending a synthesis of direct experience, leading edge thinking and ancient wisdom, by tapping into 'deeper levels of learning for discovering new possibilities' the society was registered in the year 1990 as a not-for-profit organization.

With a high faculty to student ratio of 1:15 and 85% of the VJIM faculty holding PhD degrees, VJIM has active academic collaborations with North Texas University, USA and Lincoln University College, Malaysia and the teaching-learning process is guided by a strong academic board comprising eminent academicians, management professionals, and senior corporate leadership. The PGDM Programmes at VJIM are built on four pillars, namely, regular classroom instruction spread over 6 trimesters, Career vision Schooling (Popularly known as CVS), Industry interface and Mentoring.

Applications for PGDM 2023-25 which is the 31st batch for VJIM, Hyderabad is about to close soon. One can apply online here.

VJIM Placement 2023: The highest salary offered has been Rs. 9.75 lakh Per annum and an average salary of INR 7.6 lakh per annum.

Programmes offered by VJIM, Hyderabad is PGDM in General, Marketing, Finance, HR, Operations & Business Analytics, Travel and Tourism and Media Management.

