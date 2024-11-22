NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: The 8th Brand Vision, India 2030 Leadership Conclave turned the spotlight on India's most visionary leaders and change-makers on November 19, 2024, at ITC Maratha, Mumbai. Against the backdrop of a dynamic, rapidly-evolving India, this year's conclave-presented by Vritilife®, Herbalife's Ayurvedic Nutrition range-was an inspiring meeting ground for icons and innovators dedicated to redefining India's future on the global stage. Bringing together trailblazers from corporate, entertainment, and diverse sectors, the event not only celebrated impactful achievements but fostered ambitious visions for an inclusive and sustainable India by 2030.

Also Read | 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' S2: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aanchal G Singgh and Gurmeet Choudhary's Crime Thriller Series Receives Green Signal From Critics.

The summit was supported by prominent partners Mercedes Landmark as the Luxury Partner, IWMBuzz as the Digital Partner, Times Now as the Telecast Partner, Khushi Advertising Ideas as the Ambient Media Partner, ART Media as the Outdoor Partner, and City Innovates as the Digital Outreach Partner.

An insightful panel discussion, "Future Ready Solutions: Sustainable Innovations for a Resilient India," brought together industry leaders from Hygienic Research Institute, Cosmic Birla Group, Octanom Tech, Veolia Water Technologies, Hindustan Group of Institution and Lahori Zeera to discuss sustainable innovations crucial to India's growth.

Also Read | West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2024: How To Watch WI vs BAN Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

A subsequent fireside chat featured Madan Mohanka and Mehul Mohanka of Tega Industries, who shared their insights on how Indian talent and innovation can drive global success.

The audience was captivated by an enlightening keynote from Dr. Pallavi Kiradi, Ayurveda Expert, Product Marketing, vritilife and Dr. Ashutosh Mittal, Director, Quality Control, vritilife on "Balancing Tradition & Technology." They emphasized vritilife's vision of combining traditional Ayurvedic principles with modern science to position India as a global leader in wellness.

Ajay Khanna, MD, Herbalife said, "As we celebrate Herbalife India's 25th anniversary, we are thrilled to partner with the India 2030 Leadership Conclave. This milestone year is particularly significant as we launch our new outer nutrition range under vritilife, which embodies the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and promotes holistic wellness. Since its inception in 2020, vritilife has reflected our dedication to merging traditional knowledge with modern innovation. Partnering with this conclave supports our goal of making India a global leader in ethical wellness innovation. Through initiatives like this, we aim to spark meaningful conversations and collaborative efforts that blend tradition with technology for everyone's benefit."

Actor and entrepreneur Esha Gupta held a fireside chat on "Building Empires and Breaking Norms: The Unconventional Journey," where she shared her inspiring journey and the value of resilience and reinvention in today's world.

The evening culminated with the presentation of the Extraordinaire Titles to exemplary brands and leaders in recognition of their outstanding contributions across diverse industries. Notable entertainment icons like Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Rashii Khanna, Adah Sharma, Dhavani Bhanushali, Aparshakti Khurana, Esha Gupta, Fardeen Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Ali Fazal, Pragya Jaiswal, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sayani Gupta and many others also graced the event, adding a touch of glamour and celebration.

Brands and Leaders that were bestowed the title of Extraordinaire in various categories :

* Madan Mohan Mohanka, Tega Industries- The Extraordinaire: Powerful Business Icon * Anand Jacob Verghese, Hindustan Group of Institutions- The Extraordinaire: Powerful Business Icon - Education * Niranjan Hiranandani, Hiranandani Group- The Extraordinaire: Powerful Business Icon- Real Estate * Ananya Birla, Svatantra Microfin- The Extraordinaire: Iconic Leader- Entrepreneurship & Empowerment. * Haier Appliances- The Extraordinaire: Innovative Brand of the Year - Consumer Durables * Harish Kohli, Acer India- The Extraordinaire: Most Powerful CEO * Amit Gossain, Kone Elevators- The Extraordinaire: Most Powerful CEO * Kone Elevators- The Extraordinaire: Most Trusted Brand - Elevators * Neo Wealth & Asset Management- The Extraordinaire: Emerging Brand - Financial Services * Nitin Jain & Hemant Daga, Neo Wealth & Asset Management- The Extraordinaire: Most Innovative Business Leaders - Wealth & Asset Management * Somany Ceramics- The Extraordinaire: Iconic Innovator - Ceramics * Nykd by Nykaa- The Extraordinaire : Innovative Brand of the Year - Innerwear & Loungewear * Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions- The Extraordinaire: Sustainability Excellence - Water Solutions * Gautam Boda, JB Boda Group- The Extraordinaire: Powerful Business Icon * Ingram Micro- The Extraordinaire: Trendsetter of the Industry - IT Distribution & Services * ICFAI Group- The Extraordinaire: Most Trusted Brand - Education * Octanom Tech- The Extraordinaire: Emerging Brand - Fintech * Prayagh Consumer Care- The Extraordinaire: Popular Choice - Confectionary * Aakansha Kaur (JIS Group) - The Extraordinaire: Leading Ladies of Influence-Education* Greenfuel Energy Solution- The Extraordinaire: Most Trusted Brand -EV Battery Manufacturer * Homeocare International- The Extraordinaire: Most Trusted Brand - Healthcare (Homeopathy) * Krishnadas R Varier, Arya Vaidya Pharmacy- The Extraordinaire : Leadership Par Excellence - Ayurveda * Kumari Swetam, Indiana HR and Training Solutions- The Extraordinaire: Leading Ladies of Influence - HR Consultancy & Training * Blossom Industries (Khemani Group)- The Extraordinaire: Game Changers - Beverages * Saurabh Munjal, Lahori Zeera (Archian Foods Private Limited)- The Extraordinaire: Disrupting Startup Led by Youth Leader - FMCG * Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management- The Extraordinaire: Game Changers - Artificial Intelligence & Business Analytics * Muthoot Microfin- The Extraordinaire: Most Trusted Brand - MicroFinance * Solitaire- The Extraordinaire: Most Trusted Brand - Interactive Technology * Mathew Job, Watertec India- The Extraordinaire: Most Innovative Business Leader - Bath Fittings * Aditya Vikram Birla, Cosmic Birla Group- The Extraordinaire: Dynamic Business Personality Priya Anand Dakle, Dakle Industrial Plastics- The Extraordinaire: Leading Ladies of Influence - Manufacturing * Ankit Aditya Pradhan, Realty Assistant- The Extraordinaire: Disruptive Brand of the Year - Real Estate * Midland Microfin-The Extraordinaire: Fastest Growing Brand - MicroFinance * RD TMT Steels India- The Extraordinaire: Sustainability Excellence - Steel Manufacturing * Sanjay Koul, Timken India- The Extraordinaire: Most Powerful CEO * Arnav Vij, Karissa Gupta, Vihaan Tampi- Walking Past- The Extraordinaire: Youth Leaders of the Year * Dheeraj Arora, Hygienic Research Institute- The Extraordinaire: Most Powerful CEO * Amulya Mica- The Extraordinaire: Emerging Brand of the Year - Laminates * Oda Class- The Extraordinaire: Emerging Brand - EdTech Platform * Lav Chaturvedi, Reliance Securities- The Extraordinaire: Most Powerful CEO * Dipak Jain, Amante- The Extraordinaire: Dynamic Business Leader

Chandrika Maheshwari, Founder - Brand Vision and Jt. Managing Director - Nexbrands Inc, reflected on the significance of the event, stating, "The Brand Vision Conclave is more than a celebration; it's a catalyst for change. By uniting India's brightest minds, it fosters dialogue and action toward our shared vision for 2030. This year highlighted leadership, innovation, and sustainability as key pillars of progress, inspiring a collective commitment to shaping India's future."

Reflecting on the broader impact of the event, Saurav Dasgupta, Co-founder- Brand Vision and Jt. Managing Director - Nexbrands Inc, commented, "The India 2030 Leadership Conclave brought together diverse sectors, showcasing the power of visionary leadership in driving growth and resilience. By spotlighting trailblazers, we celebrated how creativity and progress foster an inclusive ecosystem that achieves excellence."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)