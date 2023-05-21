New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Union Minister for the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala directed prompt action on reports of rising cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal.

"Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, AH and Dairying acts promptly to address concerns of livestock farmers of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal today, as suspected cases of LSD (Lumpy Skin Disease), a devastating disease of Cattle and Buffaloes are reported," an official release said Sunday.

The action was initiated after the Member of Parliament from Darjeeling Raju Bista wrote a letter to the government.

As per the verifications from the field, there are no deaths of cattle due to LSD in Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Around 400 unvaccinated cattle in Darjeeling and 2000 in Kalimpong were infected out of which 200 and 1200 respectively have already recovered.

"Treatment of other infected cattle is underway including ring vaccination of cattle in affected areas to check the spread of the disease. There are no reports of LSD in sheep/goats In both the districts and the infection is reported mainly in unvaccinated cattle. However, the situation is under control," said the release.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is taking all necessary steps including funding and technical support for timely control and prevention of LSD in the country. However, the field implementation lies with the state government as Animal Husbandry is the state subject. (ANI)

