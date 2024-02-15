PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15: WinWire, a leading technology solutions company, has been officially Certified as a Great Place To Work® (February 2024 to February 2025). This prestigious award is based entirely on the experience of current employees working at WinWire.

WinWire's achievement of this prestigious certification reflects its deep-rooted 'People-First' philosophy, focusing on creating a nurturing and dynamic workplace. The company excels in providing its employees with essential resources and fostering personal and professional growth.

"I am deeply honored to accept this prestigious recognition again on behalf of all our employees globally. Our 'People First' culture has made our Company a special place to work, learn and grow in the IT services industry, and it is what makes WinWire truly different for our clients," said Ashu Goel, CEO, WinWire.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place To Work. This recognition reflects our deep commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace where everyone can flourish. It's a proud moment for all of us at WinWire, inspiring us to set even higher standards for caring about people and their satisfaction," said Sujata Das, VP, People Function, WinWire.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Their groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

About WinWire

WinWire 'Unleashes the Power of Azure and Generative AI' and enables enterprises across Healthcare, Software and Digital Platforms (ISVs), Retail, Hi-Tech, and Manufacturing to navigate their digital transformation journey. WinWire helps its customers drive business growth and gain competitive advantage through innovative software solutions.

A global multi-award-winning Microsoft Partner, WinWire delivers Cloud, App Modernization, and Data & Generative AI solutions for their customers. The company offers a wide range of services, including cloud solutions, data analytics, and custom application development. WinWire is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, and has seven offices globally. Learn more at www.WinWire.com.

