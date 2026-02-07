PNN

New Delhi [India], February 7: Music has always shaped how people feel. What is changing now is how often it is consumed, how seamlessly it fits into daily life, and how little attention it requires. In a world defined by constant stimulation, sound has become one of the most repeated and least questioned inputs influencing emotion, identity, and behaviour.

This shift is part of a broader structural change. In the modern attention economy, repetition rather than intensity drives behaviour. People are shaped less by singular experiences and more by what they are exposed to every day. From algorithmic feeds to ambient noise, passive inputs quietly influence what feels normal, believable, and possible. Music, listened to for hours each day, sits at the centre of this dynamic.

It is at this intersection of repetition and identity that a new category of sound is emerging. One that moves beyond entertainment and into conditioning.

The global wellness economy, now valued at over $6 trillion, reflects rising demand for tools that support mindset, confidence, and emotional well-being. At the same time, billions of people stream music daily, often while commuting, working, or unwinding. These two realities have largely evolved in parallel. Until recently, few attempts had been made to formally connect them.

WishTune.com is part of a growing effort to do exactly that. The project integrates psychologically informed audio design into music people already listen to, turning an existing habit into a subtle form of belief reinforcement. Rather than asking users to meditate, journal, or set aside time for mindset work, it works through repeated exposure embedded in everyday listening.

The idea itself is simple. If repeated inputs shape behaviour, and behaviour shapes identity, then music, one of the most repeated inputs in modern life, may be quietly shaping who people become.

WishTune's early releases are short, repeatable audio tracks delivered online, designed around themes such as confidence, self-concept, success, and beliefs around love and worthiness. The tracks are packaged in familiar genres, including pop, house, and Afrobeat, and are intended to sound like music first. They do not announce themselves as wellness tools. They blend into routines people already maintain, from getting ready in the morning to commuting, studying, or winding down at night.

The psychology behind this approach is well established. Habits form through repetition, and the brain remains capable of change through neuroplasticity. Music plays a unique role because it heightens emotional engagement. When emotions are activated, the brain becomes more receptive to patterns and associations. Over time, repeated emotional exposure shapes what feels familiar. What feels familiar often becomes what people come to believe about themselves and their lives.

This process is reinforced by attention filtering mechanisms commonly described through the Reticular Activating System. As certain emotional states or beliefs become familiar, people are more likely to notice evidence that supports them and behave in ways that align with them. In this sense, belief formation is rarely dramatic. It is cumulative.

WishTune is designed to work within this reality. Its audio uses intentional layering and psychoacoustic design to support belief reinforcement through sustained exposure. The approach is currently patent pending, with a provisional filing made in 2025, and has attracted early interest from overseas investors focused on wellness, consumer audio, and culture.

Behind the project is Ria Gupta, a DJ and music producer with a background in psychology and business from the University of Waterloo. Rather than positioning WishTune as a personal breakthrough, Gupta describes it as a response to patterns she observed across both psychology and music spaces. In social environments, she noticed how quickly sound could shift emotional energy. In behavioural science, she studied how repetition quietly shapes identity. WishTune emerged as an attempt to formalise what was already happening informally across modern life.

Early exploratory feedback has shown consistent themes. Users report shifts in confidence, emotional reactivity, and self-perception over time. The impact appears less about instant change and more about what becomes familiar through repetition. For a space often criticised for exaggerated claims, the strength of this approach lies in its realism. People are unlikely to sustain complex routines. They are far more likely to repeat what already fits into their lives.

WishTune is still early, but the direction reflects a broader cultural shift. As passive inputs increasingly shape identity, tools that work quietly in the background may become some of the most influential drivers of mindset and wellbeing. If music is one of the most repeated inputs in modern life, intentionally designed music may become one of the most scalable ways to influence how people see themselves and what they believe is possible.

If that future unfolds, wellness may not look like wellness at all. It may simply sound like the music people were already listening to.

More about the project can be found at wishtune.com

