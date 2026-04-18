Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): The Yogi government has completed preparations to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to people across the state during the extreme summer, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Energy Department has prepared a strategy to make approximately 34,000 megawatt (MW) of electricity available this year, keeping peak demand in mind.

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For this, all new thermal power plant units have been made operational. Around 80 per cent of electricity demand during peak hours will be met through pre-arranged MoUs, while additional demand will be fulfilled through power exchanges.

UPPCL Managing Director Pankaj Kumar stated, "As in previous years, electricity demand will rise between April and September. Based on past trends, peak demand in June is expected to reach around 33,375 MW, which would be among the highest levels so far. In May and July, demand is likely to remain between 31,000 and 32,000 MW. Considering this rising demand, the department has made preparations by activating all sources of production and supply. A strategy has been finalised to ensure the availability of around 34,000 MW."

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He further informed that all new thermal power plant units have been commissioned. Production has started from major projects such as Ghatampur, Khurja, Panki, Obra, and Jawaharpur, significantly enhancing the state's generation capacity. The third unit of Ghatampur is expected to become operational by April 30, further strengthening the electricity supply.

The Managing Director stated that around 80 per cent of electricity demand during peak hours will be met through previously signed MoUs (long-term tie-ups). This will ensure a stable supply even during sudden spikes in demand. The remaining demand will be met through power exchange platforms such as IEX, PXIL, and HPX, from where additional electricity will be purchased as required.

This will help maintain a balance between demand and supply and provide relief to consumers from power cuts. In addition, a banking arrangement of approximately 4,663 million units (MU) of electricity has been made with some states.

Under this arrangement, electricity can be procured from other states when required and returned later, which will play an important role in maintaining supply stability.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently issued strict instructions to officials regarding electricity supply in a high-level meeting, emphasising that consumers should not face any inconvenience under any circumstances. Monitoring has been intensified through regular review meetings.

Efforts are also being made to strengthen the transmission and distribution network to prevent disruptions due to technical faults. Instructions have been given to ensure equal power supply in both rural and urban areas.

Monitoring at the feeder level has been increased, and special campaigns are being conducted to reduce line losses. Smart metering and digital monitoring systems are also being implemented rapidly. (ANI)

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