PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 28: The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the Hotel - The Oberoi in Gurgaon on July 24th, 2023. Ravi Khandelwal, Co-founder & CEO of Yufta, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty.

Also Read | Gujarat Rain Fury: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging in Many Parts; Mahuva Taluka in Surat Gets 302 mm Downpour in 30 Hours.

Speaking after being felicitated, Ravi responded, “I would like to thank Times Group for this recognition; Times Group's recognition serves as a powerful motivation to continue pushing boundaries and innovating in our industry. It reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality fashion and empowering individuals to express themselves confidently. I am grateful to Times Group for celebrating the endeavours of young entrepreneurs and leaders. This platform shines a light on the passion and potential of the next generation, and I am honored to be a part of it. Once again, thank you for this prestigious recognition. It has inspired me to redouble my efforts and strive for even greater heights in the future.“

Ravi Khandelwal and Vandana Gupta – Co- Founders of Yufta have successfully made in-roads into the business of Feminine Ethnic Wear and are now well accepted and appreciated for their design–creation exclusivities in a ready-to-wear clothesline. Ethnic wear is a part of every Indian woman’s wardrobe. The Indian ethnic wear market is seeing tremendous growth and Indian ethnic designs are not just popular among Indians, but it is well-liked by people across the world.

Also Read | Palghar Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Jawhar Town and Surroundings Areas; Records 336.33 mm Rain in Past 24 Hours, Says IMD (Watch Video).

Heading from a small town in Rajasthan, Ravi Khandelwal had dreams larger than life and the zest to fulfill them too. Being a qualified Chartered Accountant, he has a rich experience of a decade in the corporate world of India as well as overseas and has headed some leading positions in renowned MNCs.

Besides (and not behind) every successful man there is a woman, same has been the case with Ravi who is partnered in real life as well as in Yufta with his beloved Vandana, co-founder and heading the creative team. Yufta is a brainchild of Ravi and Vandana, who found Jaipur to be the perfect strategic place for women-ethnic wear and with e–commerce bustling, Yufta entered the scenario. While the founders hustled to keep no stone unturned, Yufta within a short span of 6 years, has served more than 2 million women across the globe and was awarded various Best Start-up / Business honors.

When one starts their business their only horizon is to make it successful and to do so the team has to be 100% invested as businesses are synonymous to challenges. The co-founders, with their exquisite corporate experience and market knowledge, took some bold decisions which hit the Bull’s eye.

Yufta – Indian Ethnic Wear, one of the biggest challenge is raising the requisite funds for the business, Founders acknowledges and is immensely grateful to Investor cum Partner Vivek Lodha who not only participated financially but bought into the network and the know-how to reach such a dynamic market in a short span.

Challenges go hand in hand with new businesses, Yufta was no different. The biggest factor, after you have sorted your finances, is to curate the perfect personnel who can envision the same goal you are running the Company with. Yufta has been bestowed with some extremely talented artisans and team managers who take that extra care to watch every piece that leaves our workstation to the Client’s door so that happiness is truly delivered with every order. With a team of 100+ employees, the company has been divided into teams but united by the same spirit and goal of Yufta.

The audience that Yufta is catering to is ruled by Women and husbands who are looking out for thoughtful-quality- rich gifts for their better halves. The home-maker, college-goer, office leader, women wear many hats in a lifetime, so we are dedicatedly contributing towards them making excellent dressing choices when it comes to ethnic wear. Be ready to give it all to have it all and don’t fall prey to the herd call.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)