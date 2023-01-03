New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/ATK): Yuvaap is one of the most popular platforms that is committed to helping people improve their lifestyles using various methods. The company recently collaborated with UK Careers and hosted an interactive session at Graphic Era University for students to help them get proper guidance in terms of career goals. The event was also attended by Sanjeev Bhikchandani who is the founder of a major Indian job portal.

The event saw a huge number of students participate and have their questions and queries answered in terms of choosing the right career, start-ups and the challenges they face and so on.

Priyanka Khurana Goyal, Mrs Earth 2016, who hosted the session shares, "we believe that choosing the right career is very important and that students should have the right insight into their career choices. The main objective of this session was to enlighten students about how to select the correct path for themselves and how to deal with obstacles that one can come across."

An MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Sanjeev Bikchandani started the largest job portal in India.

Sanjeev added, "Sales is a good job, in fact, every job is a good job if you approach it with enthusiasm because you're learning something so go ahead with enthusiasm and bet on the platform it's okay it'll be all right in the end."

Yuvaap plans to continue more such career counseling sessions on different careers with industry stalwarts and on top of that yuvaap will also bring more sessions on food, wellness and mental health for students so that they are successful in any career that they go to.

Recording of the session is available on youtube.

