New Delhi, January 3 : South Korean tech giant Samsung is all braced up to launch its new affordable Galaxy smartphone in India. Dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy F04, the new pocket friendly handset is scheduled to launch in the country on January 4.

The Galaxy F04 is the successor to the Galaxy F03 model and will be expanding Samsung’s smartphone lineup in India to beat the fierce competition from several Chinese brands. Let’s take a look at what all to expect from this new smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphone Series May Launch on February 1, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Smartphone – Expected Specs, Features & Price :

As per the reports and listing online, the Samsung Galaxy F04 will be flaunting a a 6.5-inch HD+ display.

The device will get powered be a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, which also does the duty under the hood of the recently launched Galaxy M04.

The device is supposed to come with up to 8GB of RAM with the RAM Plus technology support.

The device will offer dual rear cameras stacked vertically and feature waterdrop notch design on the display.

The handset will be getting juiced up by a 5,000mAh battery.

The expected starting price of the Samsung Galaxy F04 is Rs 7,999, as it is an entry-level budget phone, and hence there’s no 5G support as well. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Launched in India, Check Out Specs, Features, Price and Availability Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy F04 – Launch & Availability

Post launch, the Samsung Galaxy F04 will be available exclusively on Flipkart. As per the online listing, the phone will launch at 12 pm on January 4 (Wednesday). It has been confirmed that the device will be available in two colour choices - Jade Purple and Opal Green, and will receive two years of software updates.

