Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zuper Hotel Solutions, a young and vibrant hotel management company has signed a management contract with Saya Grand Club and Spa Resort, a popular luxury property based in Thane near Mumbai. Through this deal, the resort will join Zuper's growing portfolio of professionally managed luxury boutique resorts.

The Saya Grand Club and Spa Resort is a 180-room boutique-style resort with stunning aesthetics, an accessible location, and a wide assortment of facilities, making it one of the finest luxury resorts in the city. The resort is a popular destination for large weddings and corporate events for people residing in Thane and Mumbai.

Speaking of the deal, Akaal Singh Manchanda, Founder, and Director, Zuper Hotel Solutions said, "We are super excited to be taking over the management of such a prestigious property. The Saya Grand Club and Spa Resort will significantly strengthen our presence in the luxury hospitality segment. We are committed to working with the owners to fully utilize the potential and increase the revenues of this magnificent property."

Zuper will be responsible for managing the sprawling property complete with its villas, suites, and executive rooms, 2 large guest pools, 2 multicuisine restaurants, gymnasium, clubhouse, indoor virtual reality games arena, and outdoor sports arena, among other facilities.

Zuper Hotel Solutions is a full-service hotel & resort management firm dedicated to the hospitality sector in India. The company was founded in 2016 and offers a comprehensive suite of services to the hospitality sector which includes new-market feasibility advisory and asset management.

