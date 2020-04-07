Cardinal Pell to Walk Free from Australian Jail After Winning Appeal

World. (File Image)

Brisbane, Apr 7 (AFP) Cardinal George Pell will walk free from jail after winning a long-running battle to overturn his child sex abuse convictions in Australia's High Court on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old was acquitted on all five counts of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s, when the court overturned earlier decisions of a jury and lower appeals court.

The verdict is a major victory for Pell, who had steadfastly maintained his innocence. (AFP)

