Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], December 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday visited the Namrup fertiliser complex to review on-ground preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on December 21, when he will lay the foundation stone for the fourth fertiliser plant at Namrup.

The new brownfield ammonia-urea complex will be set up at the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) with an investment exceeding Rs 10,000 crore, said a release.

The project is widely seen as a landmark step toward strengthening Assam's industrial base and improving fertiliser availability across the Northeast and eastern India.

During the site visit, Sonowal assessed logistical arrangements, security preparedness and overall readiness for the Prime Minister's programme.

Sonowal also reviewed the progress of preliminary works and coordinated with officials to ensure that all preparations for the foundation-laying ceremony are completed smoothly and on time.

"This project represents the fulfilment of a long-standing aspiration of the people of Assam," Sonowal said, noting that the fourth plant at Namrup had been demanded for decades.

The Union Minister said the Prime Minister's decision to take up the project reflects the Centre's commitment to the Northeast and to strengthening India's agricultural and industrial ecosystem.

"Under the visionary and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a decades-old demand of the people of Assam has finally been fulfilled. The fourth fertiliser plant at Namrup reflects the Prime Minister's deep commitment to the Northeast and his resolve to strengthen India's agricultural and industrial self-reliance," Sarbananda Sonowal said following his review visit of the venue.

Once operational, the new fertiliser unit is expected to significantly expand the supply chain for urea and related products in the Northeast, reduce dependence on distant production centres and improve timely availability for farmers.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of about 1.25 million metric tonnes and is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment, officials said.

Sonowal also highlighted the broader developmental push in Assam and the Northeast under the Prime Minister's leadership, citing major investments in connectivity, infrastructure and industrial capacity that have created new opportunities for youth, farmers and workers across the region.

Senior state ministers, local legislators, district administration officials and representatives of civic and development bodies accompanied the Union Minister during the inspection.

Officials were directed to work in close coordination to ensure that the Prime Minister's visit and the foundation-laying ceremony are conducted successfully.

"The Prime Minister's visit to Namrup on December 21 is a moment of pride for Assam. We are working with full dedication to ensure a flawless foundation-laying ceremony that reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformational development agenda and his special focus on the Northeast," said the Union Minister following his review with the officials at the site.

The Namrup project is expected to open a new chapter in Assam's industrial growth, strengthen fertiliser security for the Northeast and contribute to the national goal of boosting agricultural productivity and farmers' incomes. (ANI)

