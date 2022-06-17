Actors Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac will star in and produce scripted original podcast Case 63, set to launch on Spotify later this year. According to Variety, the upcoming series is an adaptation of Caso 63, Spotify's most-listened-to scripted original podcast in Latin America. Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac to Star in Podcast Thriller 'Case 63' from Spotify.

It follows psychiatrist Eliza Knight (Moore), who records the sessions of an enigmatic patient, registered as Case 63 (Isaac), claiming to be a time traveller."What begins as routine therapeutic sessions quickly turns into a story that threatens the boundaries of the possible and the real," the logline reads. Happy Birthday Julianne Moore: Short Cuts, Boogie Nights, Children of Men – 5 Movies to Binge Watch on Her Birthday.

The English-language podcast is produced by Spotify's Gimlet studio, Moore's production company FortySix and Isaac's Mad Gene Media. Mimi O'Donnell has directed the series with Katie Pastore attached as producer. Caso 63 was created and originally written by Julio Rojas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)